Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Bitcoin M30 DecodeFx

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 리뷰
안정성
117
0 / 0 USD
월별 999 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2023 68%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
555
이익 거래:
465 (83.78%)
손실 거래:
90 (16.22%)
최고의 거래:
55.00 USD
최악의 거래:
-72.50 USD
총 수익:
3 280.61 USD (313 033 793 pips)
총 손실:
-2 598.90 USD (126 669 451 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
29 (169.47 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
378.62 USD (28)
샤프 비율:
0.08
거래 활동:
0.81%
최대 입금량:
101.08%
최근 거래:
23 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
5
평균 유지 시간:
4 분
회복 요인:
1.94
롱(주식매수):
307 (55.32%)
숏(주식차입매도):
248 (44.68%)
수익 요인:
1.26
기대수익:
1.23 USD
평균 이익:
7.06 USD
평균 손실:
-28.88 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-6.60 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-112.50 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
11.92%
연간 예측:
144.68%
Algo 트레이딩:
89%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
4.98 USD
최대한의:
351.33 USD (24.36%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
24.36% (351.33 USD)
자본금별:
4.86% (50.89 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 497
btcusd 58
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
BTCUSD 250
btcusd 432
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
BTCUSD 306K
btcusd 186M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +55.00 USD
최악의 거래: -73 USD
연속 최대 이익: 28
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +169.47 USD
연속 최대 손실: -6.60 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Happy Bitcoin is an automated trading advisor designed to execute intraday trades on the Bitcoin trading instrument. The EA operates based on a strategy that involves identifying market waves and trends, and subsequently constructing correction-impulse levels. This approach ensures highly accurate entry points, irrespective of the market conditions. To safeguard each position, a stop-loss level is implemented, which depends on the current position of the wave extremes. Additionally, a break-even trailing stop is employed when taking profits, enabling the capture of maximum profits from the market. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-bitcoin/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/xDUbg

리뷰 없음
2026.01.14 06:29
No swaps are charged
2026.01.14 06:29
No swaps are charged
2026.01.14 03:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 07:13
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 07:13
No swaps are charged
2025.10.26 10:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.12.11 10:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.09 15:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.18 16:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.17 12:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.15 17:25
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.10.11 15:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.10.08 17:46
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.08.23 16:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.21 22:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.23 14:03
No swaps are charged
2024.05.23 14:03
No swaps are charged
2024.05.23 10:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.03.05 16:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.03.05 10:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
