Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Bitcoin M30 DecodeFx

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 reviews
Reliability
117 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 68%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
555
Profit Trades:
465 (83.78%)
Loss Trades:
90 (16.22%)
Best trade:
55.00 USD
Worst trade:
-72.50 USD
Gross Profit:
3 280.61 USD (313 033 793 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 598.90 USD (126 669 451 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (169.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
378.62 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
0.81%
Max deposit load:
101.08%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.94
Long Trades:
307 (55.32%)
Short Trades:
248 (44.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
1.23 USD
Average Profit:
7.06 USD
Average Loss:
-28.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-6.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-112.50 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
11.92%
Annual Forecast:
144.68%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.98 USD
Maximal:
351.33 USD (24.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.36% (351.33 USD)
By Equity:
4.86% (50.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 497
btcusd 58
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 250
btcusd 432
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 306K
btcusd 186M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
100M 200M 300M 400M 500M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +55.00 USD
Worst trade: -73 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +169.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Happy Bitcoin is an automated trading advisor designed to execute intraday trades on the Bitcoin trading instrument. The EA operates based on a strategy that involves identifying market waves and trends, and subsequently constructing correction-impulse levels. This approach ensures highly accurate entry points, irrespective of the market conditions. To safeguard each position, a stop-loss level is implemented, which depends on the current position of the wave extremes. Additionally, a break-even trailing stop is employed when taking profits, enabling the capture of maximum profits from the market. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-bitcoin/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/xDUbg

