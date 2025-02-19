Divisas / MOVE
MOVE: Movano Inc
0.67 USD 0.02 (2.90%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MOVE de hoy ha cambiado un -2.90%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 0.67, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 0.72.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Movano Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Aplicaciones comerciales para MOVE
MT5 to Telegram trading signal
Siegfried D Mabantey
Este EA es capaz de enviar los detalles de la transacción a cualquier canal de Telegram pasado como parámetro. A continuación se muestra el formato en el que se enviará el texto al canal de Telegram: COMPRAR EURUSD SL XXXX.XX TP XXXX.XX En caso de donación de TP, se enviará al canal de telegramas después de que se ejecute la transacción en un mensaje separado y el formato será... SET TP XXXX.XX Para establecer la SL, se enviará al canal de telegramas después de que se ejecute la transacció
Sync Link MultiTimeframe Charts
Hiren Parekh
Si es un operador discrecional, esta herramienta es imprescindible Chart Switcher ------> Vinculación de Gráficos Multi-Time Frame / Sincronización de Indicadores y Dibujos. USP principal de este indicador: Es Abrir Múltiples Gráficos Multi-Time Frame {Hasta 10 Gráficos} De Un Símbolo Con Sólo 1 Clic. Usted no tiene que guardar ninguna plantilla, ya que se ha guardado automático cuando se hace clic en el mismo símbolo o mover a otro símbolo. Se divide en 2 partes: 1} MODO COMÚN y 2} MODO SIMBOL
Price move robot
Punza Yannick Kakungula
2.33 (3)
I PRESENT TO YOU THE ROBOT PRICE MOVE IT IS ROBOT FOLLOWS EACH MOVEMENT OF THE PRICE VERY WELL BY PLACING A STOP LOSS AND A TAKE PROFIT FOLLOWING WITH A TRAILLING STOP PERFECT FOR THE PROP FIRM WITH AN OPTION TO PLACE A NUMBER OF STOP LOSS AS THE ROBOT CAN FOLLOW EXAMPLE 5% LOSS TO BE RESPECTED ON EACH TRANSACTION THE ROBOT USES AN INDICATOR THAT FOLLOWS THE PRICE AND THE RSI INDICATOR OVER PERIOD 14 TO LEVEL 30 RECOMMENDATION CURRENCY PAIR: US30, GOLD PERIDO : H1 MINIMUM DEPOSIT: 1000 DO
FREE
Next Move
Khurram Mustafa
5 (5)
WHAT IS NEXT MOVE? SIMPLE ANSWER IS, THIS PROGRAM IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION THEREFORE FINDING NEXT MOVE IS EASY TO IDENTIFY THIS PROGRAM IS USING STANDARD CALCULATIONS FOR SUPPORT RESISTANCE IN SHAPE OF 2 WAYS TREND LINES SELECT HORIZONTAL LINES TREND LINES WILL GUIDE TRADERS TO TRADE IN RANGE WITH PIVOT LEVEL ALSO HORIZONTAL LINES GUIDE YOU ABOUT SUPPORT RESISTANCE OF DIFFERENT TIMEFRAMES FOR EXAMPLE: IF TRADER INTERESTED TO TRADE IN 15 MINUTES TIME FRAME, THEN HE CAN SELECT 15 MINUTES IN PR
FREE
Trendalgo AI MT4
Stefano Frisetti
TRENDALGO is an EA that uses ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE to trade 100% automatically and as the name says it is a TREND FOLLOWING EA, it works well on ASSETs that are TRENDING. AI is used to identify the moment in which volumes, volatility and momentum explode, according to a proprietary equation created by me which takes these values into consideration as objective data and never uses any indicator. TRENDALGO opens a new TRADE and follows it by continuously adjusting STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT, f
Awesome Price Action Movement Indicator APAMI Pro
Joshua Graham
4 (1)
Intro to APAMI, PROfessional edition Trace exactly how far prices trend between two price levels with fractional pip precision, while qualifying price movement between the same price levels. Completely automate when trends change direction and volatility, without any lag . This is possible because the Accurate Price Action Measurement Indicator (APAMI) actually does what no other indicator can: measure price distance between two points and simultaneously qualify the price action that occurs
Namiri Trade Engine
Philip Muga
Namiri Trade Engine is an ALL in ONE trading system that combines price structure, volume pressure, market condition & risk management to give you the BEST opportunities for A+ trade setups with auto lot size WAIT FOR YOUR A+ SETUP || ONLY TAKE YOUR A+ TRADE || RINSE REPEAT YOUR A+ MOVE Chart Features Panel - Shows the asset, market, price, pip, account, trade & profit|loss information Structure - Shows areas of support & resistance Risk Management - Shows risk analysis period of 100 bars, buy
Win Scalper
Tan Siang Peng
Win Scalper Expert Advisor can use to identify the trend, riding a trend with trailing take profit. It is a fully automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency pair. The EA is simple and convenient to use - just attach it with the default settings on currency chart. The trading system is suitable both for experienced traders and beginners. Minimum account balance: $1000 Recommend leverage : 1:100 or higher Recommend Timeframe : H4 Default parameters
Rango diario
0.67 0.72
Rango anual
0.51 6.97
