DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardClassi di TradeCDealInfoDealType 

DealType

Ottiene il tipo dell'affare.

ENUM_DEAL_TYPE  DealType() const

Valore di ritorno

Tipo del'affare (valore dell'enumerazione ENUM_DEAL_TYPE).

Nota

L'affare dovrebbe essere selezionato con i metodi Ticket (per ticket) o SelectByIndex (per indice).