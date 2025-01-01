MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardClassi di TradeCDealInfoDealType OrderTimeTimeMscDealTypeTypeDescriptionEntryEntryDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumePriceCommisionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringTicketSelectByIndex DealType Ottiene il tipo dell'affare. ENUM_DEAL_TYPE DealType() const Valore di ritorno Tipo del'affare (valore dell'enumerazione ENUM_DEAL_TYPE). Nota L'affare dovrebbe essere selezionato con i metodi Ticket (per ticket) o SelectByIndex (per indice). TimeMsc TypeDescription