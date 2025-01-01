DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCDealInfoDealType 

DealType

Retourne le type du deal.

ENUM_DEAL_TYPE  DealType() const

Valeur de retour

Type du deal (valeur de l'énumération ENUM_DEAL_TYPE).

Note

Le deal doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Ticket (par ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par index).