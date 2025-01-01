Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCDealInfoDealType OrderTimeTimeMscDealTypeTypeDescriptionEntryEntryDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumePriceCommisionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringTicketSelectByIndex DealType Retourne le type du deal. ENUM_DEAL_TYPE DealType() const Valeur de retour Type du deal (valeur de l'énumération ENUM_DEAL_TYPE). Note Le deal doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Ticket (par ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par index). TimeMsc TypeDescription