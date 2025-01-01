DocumentationSections
MQL5 Reference Standard Library Generic Data Collections CSortedSet<T> TryGetMin 

TryGetMin

Gets the minimum element from the sorted set.

bool TryGetMin(
   T&  min     // a variable for writing the value
   );

Parameters

&min

[out]  The variable to which the minimum value will be written.

Return Value

Returns true on successful, or false otherwise.