TryGetMin Retourne l'élément minimum du set trié. bool TryGetMin( T& min // une variable pour écrire la valeur ); Paramètres &min [out] La variable dans laquelle la valeur minimum sera écrite. Valeur de Retour Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.