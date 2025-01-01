DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardCollections de Données GénériquesCSortedSet<T>TryGetMin 

TryGetMin

Retourne l'élément minimum du set trié.

bool TryGetMin(
   T&  min     // une variable pour écrire la valeur
   );

Paramètres

&min

[out]  La variable dans laquelle la valeur minimum sera écrite.

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.