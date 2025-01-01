DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarPaneles y ventanas de diálogoCWndClientRebound 

ReBound

Establece las nuevas coordenadas del control utilizando coordenadas de la clase CRect.

void  ReBound(
   const & CRect  rect      // Clase CRect
   )

Valor devuelto

Ninguno.