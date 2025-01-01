Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarPaneles y ventanas de diálogoCWndClientRebound CreateOnEventColorBackgroundColorBorderBorderTypeVScrolledHScrolledCreateBackCreateScrollVCreateScrollHOnResizeOnVScrollShowOnVScrollHideOnHScrollShowOnHScrollHideOnScrollLineDownOnScrollLineUpOnScrollLineLeftOnScrollLineRightRebound ReBound Establece las nuevas coordenadas del control utilizando coordenadas de la clase CRect. void ReBound( const & CRect rect // Clase CRect ) Valor devuelto Ninguno. OnScrollLineRight CListView