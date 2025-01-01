Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardPanneaux et DialoguesCWndClientRebound CreateOnEventColorBackgroundColorBorderBorderTypeVScrolledHScrolledCreateBackCreateScrollVCreateScrollHOnResizeOnVScrollShowOnVScrollHideOnHScrollShowOnHScrollHideOnScrollLineDownOnScrollLineUpOnScrollLineLeftOnScrollLineRightRebound ReBound Définit les nouvelles coordonnées du contrôle utilisant les coordonnées de la classe CRect. void ReBound( const & CRect rect // Classe CRect ) Valeur de retour Aucune. OnScrollLineRight CListView