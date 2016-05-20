Mira cómo descargar robots gratis
Turtle Channel Method (Donchain). - indicador para MetaTrader 4
Una de las variedades del canal de precios.
Parámetros de entrada:
extern int LngPeriod=50; extern int MedPeriod=20; extern int ShtPeriod=10; extern int Extremes=1; extern int Margins=0; extern int Advance=0;
Turtle Channel Method
Traducción del inglés realizada por MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artículo original: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8480
