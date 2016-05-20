CodeBaseSecciones
Mira cómo descargar robots gratis
¡Búscanos en Facebook!
Pon "Me gusta" y sigue las noticias
¿Es interesante este script?
Deje un enlace a él, ¡qué los demás también lo valoren!
¿Le ha gustado el script?
Evalúe su trabajo en el terminal MetaTrader 5
al bolsillo
Indicadores

Turtle Channel Method (Donchain). - indicador para MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | Spanish English Русский 中文 Deutsch Português
Visualizaciones:
1255
Ranking:
(6)
Publicado:
Descargar ZIP Cómo bajar códigos desde MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance ¿Necesita un robot o indicador basado en este código? Solicítelo en la bolsa freelance Pasar a la bolsa

Una de las variedades del canal de precios.

Parámetros de entrada:

extern int       LngPeriod=50;
extern int       MedPeriod=20;
extern int       ShtPeriod=10;
extern int       Extremes=1;
extern int       Margins=0;
extern int       Advance=0;

Turtle Channel Method

Traducción del inglés realizada por MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artículo original: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8480

ZigZag_ws_Chanel_R ZigZag_ws_Chanel_R

ZigZag com raios (no rompimento)

Indicador del período H1 en M1 Indicador del período H1 en M1

Indicador del período H1 en M1.

Trade Channel Trade Channel

El indicador dibuja los niveles de los Arcos de Fibonacci.

Retrieve high impact events from ForexFactory.com and display them in your indicator or Expert Advisor Retrieve high impact events from ForexFactory.com and display them in your indicator or Expert Advisor

As I'm currently developing an Expert Advisor for Crude Oil and Brent, I wanted to get from ForexFactory.com the exact date and time of the 'Crude Oil Inventory' report. This report is typically issued on Wednesday's at 10:30am Eastern but when there's a holiday, the release date can change. As this is an important report for my EA, the only way was to check an online service to validate the release date.