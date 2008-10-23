Watch how to download trading robots for free
Turtle Channel Method (Donchain). - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 25046
One of the varieties of the price channel.
Input Parameters:
extern int LngPeriod=50; extern int MedPeriod=20; extern int ShtPeriod=10; extern int Extremes=1; extern int Margins=0; extern int Advance=0;
Turtle Channel Method
