Indicators

Turtle Channel Method (Donchain). - indicator for MetaTrader 4

One of the varieties of the price channel.

Input Parameters:

extern int       LngPeriod=50;
extern int       MedPeriod=20;
extern int       ShtPeriod=10;
extern int       Extremes=1;
extern int       Margins=0;
extern int       Advance=0;

Turtle Channel Method

Indicator MAAngleTony.

An indicator that divides the M1 period into H1.

It's a pattern tha I use in my tradings. It's based in CCI/MA and Bollinger.

Improved version of 10 pips a day opposite "yesterday's trend" EA