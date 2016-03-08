Pon "Me gusta" y sigue las noticias
Esta biblioteca sirve para enviar mensajes de correo.
El paquete de funciones amplía las capacidades de SendMail estándar. Ahora usted puede enviar mensajes tanto en formato de texto, como en formato HTLM. Puede haber varios destinatarios. Al correo se le puede adjuntar uno o varios archivos. Soporta SSL.
El código fuente DLL fue escrito en Delphi XE4, utilizando la biblioteca Indy.
Para que funcione, aparte de los archivos del proyecto es necesario instalar la biblioteca OpenSSL.
Lista de funciones de la biblioteca:
|Función
|Descripción
| MailConnect
| Crea una conexión con el servidor de correo
|MailSendText
| Envía un mensaje de texto
|MailSendHtml
| Envía un mensaje HTML
|MailSendInlineTextFile
| Envía un mensaje, insertando en este el contenido de un archivo de texto
|MailSendInlineHtmlFile
|Envía un mensaje, insertando en este el contenido de un archivo HTLM
|MailErrorDescription
| Retorna la descripción de un error
|MailClose
| Cierra la conexión con el servidor de correo
Mensaje sobre errores:
|Constante
|Significado
|Descripción
| MAIL_NO_CONNECTION
|-2
| no hay conexión
|MAIL_NO_INITIALIZATION
|-1
| no se ha creado un objeto para trabajar con el servidor SMPT
|MAIL_NO_ERROR
|0
| no hay errores
|MAIL_TIMEOUT
|1
| la conexión se ha cerrado por timeout
|MAIL_WRONG_LOGIN
|2
| login/contraseña incorrecto
|MAIL_WRONG_HOST_NAME
|3
| nombre del servidor incorrecto
|MAIL_HOST_NOT_FOUND
|4
| no se encontró el servidor
ejemplo de script:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| MailSend.mq5 |
//| avoitenko |
//| https://www.mql5.com/en/users/avoitenko |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "avoitenko"
#property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/avoitenko"
#property version "1.00"
#property script_show_inputs
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh>
#include <SmtpMailLibrary.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ENUM_MESSAGE |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_MESSAGE
{
MESSAGE_TEXT, // text
MESSAGE_HTML, // html
MESSAGE_INLINE_TEXT, // inline text
MESSAGE_INLINE_HTML // inline html
};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Input parameers |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
input string mail_options="=== Mail Options ==="; // Mail Options
input string InpMailHost="smtp.gmail.com"; // Host
input int InpMailPort=465; // Port
input string InpMailUser="user@gmail.com"; // User
input string InpMailPassword="password"; // Password
input string InpMailFrom=""; // From (text)
input string InpMailSubject="Smtp Mail Library"; // Subject (text)
input string InpMailTo="user@ukr.net"; // Mail To
input uint InpMailConnectionTimeout=5000; // Connection Timeout, msec
input string msg_options="=== Message Options ==="; // Message Options
input ENUM_MESSAGE InpMessageType=MESSAGE_HTML; // Type
input string InpMessageAttachmentFiles="d:\\Temp\\dollar.bmp;d:\\Temp\\euro.bmp";// Attachment Files
input string InpMessageInlineFiles="d:\\Temp\\ReportTester-20066082.html";// Inline Files
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
long smtp=0;//initialize
//--- connection
int err=MailConnect(smtp,InpMailHost,InpMailPort,InpMailUser,InpMailPassword,InpMailConnectionTimeout);
if(err!=0)
{
Print("MailConnect error: ",MailErrorDescription(err));
return;
}
switch(InpMessageType)
{
//---
case MESSAGE_TEXT:
{
//--- plain text
string text=StringFormat("Account: %d\r\nBalance: %.2f %s",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN),AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE),AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY));
//--- send mail to yourself
err=MailSendText(smtp,InpMailUser,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,text,InpMessageAttachmentFiles);
if(err!=0)
Print("MailSendText error: ",MailErrorDescription(err));
else
PrintFormat("Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'",MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME),InpMailUser);
//--- send mail to MailTo
err=MailSendText(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,text,InpMessageAttachmentFiles);
if(err!=0)
Print("MailSendText error: ",MailErrorDescription(err));
else
PrintFormat("Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'",MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME),InpMailTo);
}
break;
//---
case MESSAGE_HTML:
{
//--- build html
string html=BuildReport();
//--- send html
err=MailSendHtml(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,html,"");
if(err!=0)
Print("MailSendText error: ",MailErrorDescription(err));
else
PrintFormat("Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'",MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME),InpMailTo);
}
break;
//---
case MESSAGE_INLINE_TEXT:
{
err=MailSendInlineTextFile(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,InpMessageInlineFiles);
if(err!=0)
Print("MailSendText error: ",MailErrorDescription(err));
else
PrintFormat("Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'",MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME),InpMailTo);
}
break;
//---
case MESSAGE_INLINE_HTML:
{
err=MailSendInlineHtmlFile(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,InpMessageInlineFiles);
if(err!=0)
Print("MailSendText error: ",MailErrorDescription(err));
else
PrintFormat("Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'",MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME),InpMailTo);
}
break;
}
//--- close connection
MailClose(smtp);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| BuildReport |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string BuildReport()
{
CArrayString html;
//---
html.Add("<html><head><title>Report</title>");
html.Add("<meta name=\"format-detection\" content=\"telephone=no\">");
html.Add("<style type=\"text/css\" media=\"screen\">");
html.Add("<!--");
html.Add("td{font: 8pt Tahoma,Arial;}");
html.Add("//-->");
html.Add("</style>");
html.Add("<style type=\"text/css\" media=\"print\">");
html.Add("<!--");
html.Add("td{font: 7pt Tahoma,Arial;}");
html.Add("//-->");
html.Add("</style>");
html.Add("</head>");
html.Add("<body topmargin=1 marginheight=1> <font face=\"tahoma,arial\" size=1>");
html.Add("<div align=center>");
html.Add(StringFormat("<div style=\"font: 18pt Times New Roman\"><b>%s</b></div>",AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_SERVER)));
html.Add("<table cellspacing=1 cellpadding=3 border=0>");
//---
html.Add("<tr>");
html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=2>A/C No: <b>%d</b></td>",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN)));
html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=6>Name: <b>%s</b></td>",AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_NAME)));
html.Add("<td colspan=2> </td>");
html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=2 align=right>%s</td>",TimeToString(TimeCurrent())));
html.Add("</tr>");
//---
html.Add("<tr>");
html.Add("<td colspan=13><b>Open Trades:</b></td>");
html.Add("</tr>");
//---
html.Add("<tr align=center bgcolor=\"#C0C0C0\">");
html.Add("<td>Ticket</td>");
html.Add("<td nowrap>Open Time</td>");
html.Add("<td>Type</td>");
html.Add("<td>Size</td>");
html.Add("<td>Symbol</td>");
html.Add("<td>Price</td>");
html.Add("<td>S/L</td>");
html.Add("<td>T/P</td>");
html.Add("<td>Price</td>");
html.Add("<td nowrap>Commission</td>");
html.Add("<td>Swap</td>");
html.Add("<td>Profit</td>");
html.Add("</tr>");
//---
double profit=0.0;
int total=PositionsTotal();
if(total == 0)
{
html.Add("<tr align=right><td colspan=13 nowrap align=center>No transactions</td></tr>");
}
else
{
CPositionInfo m_position;
for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
{
m_position.SelectByIndex(i);
//--- color
if((i&1)==0)html.Add("<tr align=right>");
else html.Add("<tr bgcolor=#E0E0E0 align=right>");
//--- data
html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%d</td>",m_position.Identifier()));
html.Add(StringFormat("<td> %s</td>",TimeToString(m_position.Time())));
if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY) html.Add("<td>buy</td>");
else html.Add("<td>sell</td>");
html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.2f</td>",m_position.Volume()));
html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%s</td>",m_position.Symbol()));
html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.5f</td>",m_position.PriceOpen()));
html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.5f</td>",m_position.StopLoss()));
html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.5f</td>",m_position.TakeProfit()));
html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.5f</td>",m_position.PriceCurrent()));
html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.2f</td>",m_position.Commission()));
html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.2f</td>",m_position.Swap()));
html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.2f</td>",m_position.Profit()));
html.Add("</tr>");
//---
profit+=m_position.Profit();
}
}
//---
html.Add("<tr>");
html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=2><b>Balance: %.2f</b></td>",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE)));
html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=5><b>Equity: %.2f</b></td>",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY)));
html.Add("<td colspan=3><b>Floating P/L:</b></td>");
html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=4 align=right><b>%.2f</b></td>",profit));
html.Add("</tr>");
//---
html.Add("</table></div></font></body></html>");
//--- save to single string
string result="";
total=html.Total();
for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
result+=html.At(i);
//--- done
return(result);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Resultado del trabajo:
