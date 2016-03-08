Esta biblioteca sirve para enviar mensajes de correo.

El paquete de funciones amplía las capacidades de SendMail estándar. Ahora usted puede enviar mensajes tanto en formato de texto, como en formato HTLM. Puede haber varios destinatarios. Al correo se le puede adjuntar uno o varios archivos. Soporta SSL.

El código fuente DLL fue escrito en Delphi XE4, utilizando la biblioteca Indy.

Para que funcione, aparte de los archivos del proyecto es necesario instalar la biblioteca OpenSSL.

Lista de funciones de la biblioteca:

Función Descripción MailConnect

Crea una conexión con el servidor de correo

MailSendText Envía un mensaje de texto

MailSendHtml Envía un mensaje HTML

MailSendInlineTextFile Envía un mensaje, insertando en este el contenido de un archivo de texto

MailSendInlineHtmlFile Envía un mensaje, insertando en este el contenido de un archivo HTLM MailErrorDescription Retorna la descripción de un error

MailClose Cierra la conexión con el servidor de correo



Mensaje sobre errores:

Constante Significado

Descripción

MAIL_NO_CONNECTION

-2

no hay conexión

MAIL_NO_INITIALIZATION -1 no se ha creado un objeto para trabajar con el servidor SMPT

MAIL_NO_ERROR 0 no hay errores

MAIL_TIMEOUT 1

la conexión se ha cerrado por timeout

MAIL_WRONG_LOGIN 2

login/contraseña incorrecto

MAIL_WRONG_HOST_NAME 3

nombre del servidor incorrecto

MAIL_HOST_NOT_FOUND 4

no se encontró el servidor



ejemplo de script:

#property copyright "avoitenko"

#property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/avoitenko"

#property version "1.00"

#property script_show_inputs

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>

#include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh>

#include <SmtpMailLibrary.mqh>

enum ENUM_MESSAGE

{

MESSAGE_TEXT,

MESSAGE_HTML,

MESSAGE_INLINE_TEXT,

MESSAGE_INLINE_HTML

};

input string mail_options= "=== Mail Options ===" ;

input string InpMailHost= "smtp.gmail.com" ;

input int InpMailPort= 465 ;

input string InpMailUser= "user@gmail.com" ;

input string InpMailPassword= "password" ;

input string InpMailFrom= "" ;

input string InpMailSubject= "Smtp Mail Library" ;

input string InpMailTo= "user@ukr.net" ;

input uint InpMailConnectionTimeout= 5000 ;

input string msg_options= "=== Message Options ===" ;

input ENUM_MESSAGE InpMessageType=MESSAGE_HTML;

input string InpMessageAttachmentFiles= "d:\\Temp\\dollar.bmp;d:\\Temp\\euro.bmp" ;

input string InpMessageInlineFiles= "d:\\Temp\\ReportTester-20066082.html" ;

void OnStart ()

{

long smtp= 0 ;

int err=MailConnect(smtp,InpMailHost,InpMailPort,InpMailUser,InpMailPassword,InpMailConnectionTimeout);

if (err!= 0 )

{

Print ( "MailConnect error: " ,MailErrorDescription(err));

return ;

}

switch (InpMessageType)

{

case MESSAGE_TEXT:

{

string text= StringFormat ( "Account: %d\r

Balance: %.2f %s" , AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ), AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ), AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ));

err=MailSendText(smtp,InpMailUser,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,text,InpMessageAttachmentFiles);

if (err!= 0 )

Print ( "MailSendText error: " ,MailErrorDescription(err));

else

PrintFormat ( "Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'" , MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ),InpMailUser);

err=MailSendText(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,text,InpMessageAttachmentFiles);

if (err!= 0 )

Print ( "MailSendText error: " ,MailErrorDescription(err));

else

PrintFormat ( "Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'" , MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ),InpMailTo);

}

break ;

case MESSAGE_HTML:

{

string html=BuildReport();

err=MailSendHtml(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,html, "" );

if (err!= 0 )

Print ( "MailSendText error: " ,MailErrorDescription(err));

else

PrintFormat ( "Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'" , MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ),InpMailTo);

}

break ;

case MESSAGE_INLINE_TEXT:

{

err=MailSendInlineTextFile(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,InpMessageInlineFiles);

if (err!= 0 )

Print ( "MailSendText error: " ,MailErrorDescription(err));

else

PrintFormat ( "Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'" , MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ),InpMailTo);

}

break ;

case MESSAGE_INLINE_HTML:

{

err=MailSendInlineHtmlFile(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,InpMessageInlineFiles);

if (err!= 0 )

Print ( "MailSendText error: " ,MailErrorDescription(err));

else

PrintFormat ( "Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'" , MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ),InpMailTo);

}

break ;

}

MailClose(smtp);

}

string BuildReport()

{

CArrayString html;

html.Add( "<html><head><title>Report</title>" );

html.Add( "<meta name=\"format-detection\" content=\"telephone=no\">" );

html.Add( "<style type=\"text/css\" media=\"screen\">" );

html.Add( "<!--" );

html.Add( "td{font: 8pt Tahoma,Arial;}" );

html.Add( "//-->" );

html.Add( "</style>" );

html.Add( "<style type=\"text/css\" media=\"print\">" );

html.Add( "<!--" );

html.Add( "td{font: 7pt Tahoma,Arial;}" );

html.Add( "//-->" );

html.Add( "</style>" );

html.Add( "</head>" );

html.Add( "<body topmargin=1 marginheight=1> <font face=\"tahoma,arial\" size=1>" );

html.Add( "<div align=center>" );

html.Add( StringFormat ( "<div style=\"font: 18pt Times New Roman\"><b>%s</b></div>" , AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER )));

html.Add( "<table cellspacing=1 cellpadding=3 border=0>" );

html.Add( "<tr>" );

html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td colspan=2>A/C No: <b>%d</b></td>" , AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN )));

html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td colspan=6>Name: <b>%s</b></td>" , AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME )));

html.Add( "<td colspan=2> </td>" );

html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td colspan=2 align=right>%s</td>" , TimeToString ( TimeCurrent ())));

html.Add( "</tr>" );

html.Add( "<tr>" );

html.Add( "<td colspan=13><b>Open Trades:</b></td>" );

html.Add( "</tr>" );

html.Add( "<tr align=center bgcolor=\"#C0C0C0\">" );

html.Add( "<td>Ticket</td>" );

html.Add( "<td nowrap>Open Time</td>" );

html.Add( "<td>Type</td>" );

html.Add( "<td>Size</td>" );

html.Add( "<td>Symbol</td>" );

html.Add( "<td>Price</td>" );

html.Add( "<td>S/L</td>" );

html.Add( "<td>T/P</td>" );

html.Add( "<td>Price</td>" );

html.Add( "<td nowrap>Commission</td>" );

html.Add( "<td>Swap</td>" );

html.Add( "<td>Profit</td>" );

html.Add( "</tr>" );

double profit= 0.0 ;

int total= PositionsTotal ();

if (total == 0 )

{

html.Add( "<tr align=right><td colspan=13 nowrap align=center>No transactions</td></tr>" );

}

else

{

CPositionInfo m_position;

for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++)

{

m_position.SelectByIndex(i);

if ((i& 1 )== 0 )html.Add( "<tr align=right>" );

else html.Add( "<tr bgcolor=#E0E0E0 align=right>" );

html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td>%d</td>" ,m_position.Identifier()));

html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td> %s</td>" , TimeToString (m_position.Time())));

if (m_position.PositionType()== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) html.Add( "<td>buy</td>" );

else html.Add( "<td>sell</td>" );

html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td>%.2f</td>" ,m_position.Volume()));

html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td>%s</td>" ,m_position. Symbol ()));

html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td>%.5f</td>" ,m_position.PriceOpen()));

html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td>%.5f</td>" ,m_position.StopLoss()));

html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td>%.5f</td>" ,m_position.TakeProfit()));

html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td>%.5f</td>" ,m_position.PriceCurrent()));

html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td>%.2f</td>" ,m_position.Commission()));

html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td>%.2f</td>" ,m_position.Swap()));

html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td>%.2f</td>" ,m_position.Profit()));

html.Add( "</tr>" );

profit+=m_position.Profit();

}

}

html.Add( "<tr>" );

html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td colspan=2><b>Balance: %.2f</b></td>" , AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE )));

html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td colspan=5><b>Equity: %.2f</b></td>" , AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY )));

html.Add( "<td colspan=3><b>Floating P/L:</b></td>" );

html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td colspan=4 align=right><b>%.2f</b></td>" ,profit));

html.Add( "</tr>" );

html.Add( "</table></div></font></body></html>" );

string result= "" ;

total=html.Total();

for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++)

result+=html.At(i);

return (result);

}





Resultado del trabajo: