Esta biblioteca sirve para enviar mensajes de correo.

El paquete de funciones amplía las capacidades de SendMail estándar. Ahora usted puede enviar mensajes tanto en formato de texto, como en formato HTLM. Puede haber varios destinatarios. Al correo se le puede adjuntar uno o varios archivos. Soporta SSL.

El código fuente DLL fue escrito en Delphi XE4, utilizando la biblioteca Indy.

Para que funcione, aparte de los archivos del proyecto es necesario instalar la biblioteca OpenSSL.

Lista de funciones de la biblioteca:

 Función Descripción
 MailConnect
 Crea una conexión con el servidor de correo
 MailSendText Envía un mensaje de texto
 MailSendHtml Envía un mensaje HTML
 MailSendInlineTextFile Envía un mensaje, insertando en este el contenido de un archivo de texto
 MailSendInlineHtmlFile Envía un mensaje, insertando en este el contenido de un archivo HTLM
 MailErrorDescription Retorna la descripción de un error
 MailClose Cierra la conexión con el servidor de correo

Mensaje sobre errores:

 ConstanteSignificado
Descripción
 MAIL_NO_CONNECTION
-2
 no hay conexión
 MAIL_NO_INITIALIZATION-1 no se ha creado un objeto para trabajar con el servidor SMPT
 MAIL_NO_ERROR0 no hay errores
 MAIL_TIMEOUT1
 la conexión se ha cerrado por timeout
 MAIL_WRONG_LOGIN2
 login/contraseña incorrecto
 MAIL_WRONG_HOST_NAME3
 nombre del servidor incorrecto
 MAIL_HOST_NOT_FOUND4
 no se encontró el servidor

ejemplo de script:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     MailSend.mq5 |
//|                                                        avoitenko |
//|                        https://www.mql5.com/en/users/avoitenko |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "avoitenko"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/avoitenko"
#property version   "1.00"
#property script_show_inputs 
 
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
 
#include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh>
 
#include <SmtpMailLibrary.mqh>
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
//|   ENUM_MESSAGE                                                   |
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
enum ENUM_MESSAGE
 
  {
 
   MESSAGE_TEXT,           // text
 
   MESSAGE_HTML,           // html
 
   MESSAGE_INLINE_TEXT,    // inline text
 
   MESSAGE_INLINE_HTML     // inline html
 
  };
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
//|   Input parameers                                                |
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
input string   mail_options="=== Mail Options ===";      // Mail Options
 
input string   InpMailHost="smtp.gmail.com";             // Host
 
input int      InpMailPort=465;                          // Port
 
input string   InpMailUser="user@gmail.com";             // User
 
input string   InpMailPassword="password";               // Password
 
input string   InpMailFrom="";                           // From (text)
 
input string   InpMailSubject="Smtp Mail Library";       // Subject (text)
 
input string   InpMailTo="user@ukr.net";                 // Mail To
 
input uint     InpMailConnectionTimeout=5000;            // Connection Timeout, msec
 
input string   msg_options="=== Message Options ===";    // Message Options
 
input ENUM_MESSAGE InpMessageType=MESSAGE_HTML;          // Type
 
input string   InpMessageAttachmentFiles="d:\\Temp\\dollar.bmp;d:\\Temp\\euro.bmp";// Attachment Files
 
input string   InpMessageInlineFiles="d:\\Temp\\ReportTester-20066082.html";// Inline Files
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
//| Script program start function                                    |
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
void OnStart()
 
  {
 
   long smtp=0;//initialize
 
 
//--- connection
 
   int err=MailConnect(smtp,InpMailHost,InpMailPort,InpMailUser,InpMailPassword,InpMailConnectionTimeout);
 
   if(err!=0)
 
     {
 
      Print("MailConnect error: ",MailErrorDescription(err));
 
      return;
 
     }
 
 
   switch(InpMessageType)
 
     {
 
 
      //---
 
      case MESSAGE_TEXT:
 
        {
 
         //--- plain text
 
         string text=StringFormat("Account: %d\r\nBalance: %.2f %s",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN),AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE),AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY));
 
 
         //--- send mail to yourself
 
         err=MailSendText(smtp,InpMailUser,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,text,InpMessageAttachmentFiles);
 
         if(err!=0)
 
            Print("MailSendText error: ",MailErrorDescription(err));
 
         else
 
            PrintFormat("Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'",MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME),InpMailUser);
 
 
         //--- send mail to MailTo
 
         err=MailSendText(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,text,InpMessageAttachmentFiles);
 
         if(err!=0)
 
            Print("MailSendText error: ",MailErrorDescription(err));
 
         else
 
            PrintFormat("Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'",MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME),InpMailTo);
 
        }
 
      break;
 
 
      //---
 
      case MESSAGE_HTML:
 
        {
 
         //--- build html
 
         string html=BuildReport();
 
         //--- send html
 
         err=MailSendHtml(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,html,"");
 
         if(err!=0)
 
            Print("MailSendText error: ",MailErrorDescription(err));
 
         else
 
            PrintFormat("Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'",MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME),InpMailTo);
 
        }
 
      break;
 
 
      //---
 
      case MESSAGE_INLINE_TEXT:
 
        {
 
         err=MailSendInlineTextFile(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,InpMessageInlineFiles);
 
         if(err!=0)
 
            Print("MailSendText error: ",MailErrorDescription(err));
 
         else
 
            PrintFormat("Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'",MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME),InpMailTo);
 
        }
 
      break;
 
 
      //---
 
      case MESSAGE_INLINE_HTML:
 
        {
 
         err=MailSendInlineHtmlFile(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,InpMessageInlineFiles);
 
         if(err!=0)
 
            Print("MailSendText error: ",MailErrorDescription(err));
 
         else
 
            PrintFormat("Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'",MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME),InpMailTo);
 
        }
 
      break;
 
 
     }
 
 
//--- close connection
 
   MailClose(smtp);
 
  }
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
//|   BuildReport                                                    |
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
string BuildReport()
 
  {
 
   CArrayString html;
 
//---   
 
   html.Add("<html><head><title>Report</title>");
 
   html.Add("<meta name=\"format-detection\" content=\"telephone=no\">");
 
   html.Add("<style type=\"text/css\" media=\"screen\">");
 
   html.Add("<!--");
 
   html.Add("td{font: 8pt Tahoma,Arial;}");
 
   html.Add("//-->");
 
   html.Add("</style>");
 
   html.Add("<style type=\"text/css\" media=\"print\">");
 
   html.Add("<!--");
 
   html.Add("td{font: 7pt Tahoma,Arial;}");
 
   html.Add("//-->");
 
   html.Add("</style>");
 
   html.Add("</head>");
 
   html.Add("<body topmargin=1 marginheight=1> <font face=\"tahoma,arial\" size=1>");
 
   html.Add("<div align=center>");
 
   html.Add(StringFormat("<div style=\"font: 18pt Times New Roman\"><b>%s</b></div>",AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_SERVER)));
 
   html.Add("<table cellspacing=1 cellpadding=3 border=0>");
 
//---
 
   html.Add("<tr>");
 
   html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=2>A/C No: <b>%d</b></td>",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN)));
 
   html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=6>Name: <b>%s</b></td>",AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_NAME)));
 
   html.Add("<td colspan=2>&nbsp;</td>");
 
   html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=2 align=right>%s</td>",TimeToString(TimeCurrent())));
 
   html.Add("</tr>");
 
//---
 
   html.Add("<tr>");
 
   html.Add("<td colspan=13><b>Open Trades:</b></td>");
 
   html.Add("</tr>");
 
//---
 
   html.Add("<tr align=center bgcolor=\"#C0C0C0\">");
 
   html.Add("<td>Ticket</td>");
 
   html.Add("<td nowrap>Open Time</td>");
 
   html.Add("<td>Type</td>");
 
   html.Add("<td>Size</td>");
 
   html.Add("<td>Symbol</td>");
 
   html.Add("<td>Price</td>");
 
   html.Add("<td>S/L</td>");
 
   html.Add("<td>T/P</td>");
 
   html.Add("<td>Price</td>");
 
   html.Add("<td nowrap>Commission</td>");
 
   html.Add("<td>Swap</td>");
 
   html.Add("<td>Profit</td>");
 
   html.Add("</tr>");
 
//---
 
   double profit=0.0;
 
   int total=PositionsTotal();
 
   if(total == 0)
 
     {
 
      html.Add("<tr align=right><td colspan=13 nowrap align=center>No transactions</td></tr>");
 
     }
 
   else
 
     {
 
      CPositionInfo m_position;
 
      for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
 
        {
 
         m_position.SelectByIndex(i);
 
 
         //--- color
 
         if((i&1)==0)html.Add("<tr align=right>");
 
         else html.Add("<tr bgcolor=#E0E0E0 align=right>");
 
 
         //--- data
 
         html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%d</td>",m_position.Identifier()));
 
         html.Add(StringFormat("<td>&nbsp;%s</td>",TimeToString(m_position.Time())));
 
 
         if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY) html.Add("<td>buy</td>");
 
         else html.Add("<td>sell</td>");
 
 
         html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.2f</td>",m_position.Volume()));
 
         html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%s</td>",m_position.Symbol()));
 
         html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.5f</td>",m_position.PriceOpen()));
 
         html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.5f</td>",m_position.StopLoss()));
 
         html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.5f</td>",m_position.TakeProfit()));
 
         html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.5f</td>",m_position.PriceCurrent()));
 
         html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.2f</td>",m_position.Commission()));
 
         html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.2f</td>",m_position.Swap()));
 
         html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.2f</td>",m_position.Profit()));
 
         html.Add("</tr>");
 
         //---
 
         profit+=m_position.Profit();
 
        }
 
     }
 
//---
 
   html.Add("<tr>");
 
   html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=2><b>Balance: %.2f</b></td>",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE)));
 
   html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=5><b>Equity: %.2f</b></td>",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY)));
 
   html.Add("<td colspan=3><b>Floating P/L:</b></td>");
 
   html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=4 align=right><b>%.2f</b></td>",profit));
 
   html.Add("</tr>");
 
 
//---
 
   html.Add("</table></div></font></body></html>");
 
 
//--- save to single string
 
   string result="";
 
   total=html.Total();
 
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
 
      result+=html.At(i);
 
 
//--- done
 
   return(result);
 
  }
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 
 
Resultado del trabajo:
 
Traducción del ruso realizada por MetaQuotes Ltd 
