Libraries

SMTP Mail Library - library for MetaTrader 5

Andriy Voitenko
Views:
7830
Rating:
(44)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmtpMailLibrary.mqh (5.89 KB) view
\MQL5\Scripts\
MailSend.mq5 (9.18 KB) view
\MQL5\Libraries\
SMTPMailLibraries.ZIP (1298.99 KB)
SMTPMailSourceCode.zip (5.68 KB)
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance

This library is designed to send mail messages.

Function set expands possibilities of traditional SendMail. Now you can send messages both in text and HTML formats. Messaged can be sent to several addressees. You can attach one or several files to your letter. SSL is supported.

DLL source code is written on Delphi XE4 using Indy library.

Besides project files you should install OpenSSL library.

List of library functions:

 Function Description
 MailConnect
 Connects with mail server
 MailSendText Sends texts
 MailSendHtml Sends HTML-messages
 MailSendInlineTextFile Sends messages with text file content inserted
 MailSendInlineHtmlFile Sends messages with HTML file content inserted
 MailErrorDescription Brings error description back
 MailClose Closes connection with mail server

Error messages:

 ConstantValue
Description
 MAIL_NO_CONNECTION
-2
 no connection
 MAIL_NO_INITIALIZATION-1 no object for SMTP-server
 MAIL_NO_ERROR0 no error
 MAIL_TIMEOUT1
 connection is closed due to time out
 MAIL_WRONG_LOGIN2
 wrong login/password
 MAIL_WRONG_HOST_NAME3
 wrong host name
 MAIL_HOST_NOT_FOUND60
 host is not found

Script example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     MailSend.mq5 |
//|                                                        avoitenko |
//|                          https://www.mql5.com/en/users/avoitenko |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "avoitenko"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/avoitenko"
#property version   "1.00"
#property script_show_inputs 

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh>
#include <SmtpMailLibrary.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|   ENUM_MESSAGE                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_MESSAGE
  {
   MESSAGE_TEXT,           // text
   MESSAGE_HTML,           // html
   MESSAGE_INLINE_TEXT,    // inline text
   MESSAGE_INLINE_HTML     // inline html
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|   Input parameers                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
input string   mail_options="=== Mail Options ===";      // Mail Options
input string   InpMailHost="smtp.gmail.com";             // Host
input int      InpMailPort=465;                          // Port
input string   InpMailUser="user@gmail.com";             // User
input string   InpMailPassword="password";               // Password
input string   InpMailFrom="";                           // From (text)
input string   InpMailSubject="Smtp Mail Library";       // Subject (text)
input string   InpMailTo="user@ukr.net";                 // Mail To
input uint     InpMailConnectionTimeout=5000;            // Connection Timeout, msec
input string   msg_options="=== Message Options ===";    // Message Options
input ENUM_MESSAGE InpMessageType=MESSAGE_HTML;          // Type
input string   InpMessageAttachmentFiles="d:\\Temp\\dollar.bmp;d:\\Temp\\euro.bmp";// Attachment Files
input string   InpMessageInlineFiles="d:\\Temp\\ReportTester-20066082.html";// Inline Files
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   long smtp=0;//initialize

//--- connection
   int err=MailConnect(smtp,InpMailHost,InpMailPort,InpMailUser,InpMailPassword,InpMailConnectionTimeout);
   if(err!=0)
     {
      Print("MailConnect error: ",MailErrorDescription(err));
      return;
     }

   switch(InpMessageType)
     {

      //---
      case MESSAGE_TEXT:
        {
         //--- plain text
         string text=StringFormat("Account: %d\r\nBalance: %.2f %s",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN),AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE),AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY));

         //--- send mail to yourself
         err=MailSendText(smtp,InpMailUser,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,text,InpMessageAttachmentFiles);
         if(err!=0)
            Print("MailSendText error: ",MailErrorDescription(err));
         else
            PrintFormat("Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'",MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME),InpMailUser);

         //--- send mail to MailTo
         err=MailSendText(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,text,InpMessageAttachmentFiles);
         if(err!=0)
            Print("MailSendText error: ",MailErrorDescription(err));
         else
            PrintFormat("Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'",MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME),InpMailTo);
        }
      break;

      //---
      case MESSAGE_HTML:
        {
         //--- build html
         string html=BuildReport();
         //--- send html
         err=MailSendHtml(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,html,"");
         if(err!=0)
            Print("MailSendText error: ",MailErrorDescription(err));
         else
            PrintFormat("Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'",MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME),InpMailTo);
        }
      break;

      //---
      case MESSAGE_INLINE_TEXT:
        {
         err=MailSendInlineTextFile(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,InpMessageInlineFiles);
         if(err!=0)
            Print("MailSendText error: ",MailErrorDescription(err));
         else
            PrintFormat("Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'",MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME),InpMailTo);
        }
      break;

      //---
      case MESSAGE_INLINE_HTML:
        {
         err=MailSendInlineHtmlFile(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,InpMessageInlineFiles);
         if(err!=0)
            Print("MailSendText error: ",MailErrorDescription(err));
         else
            PrintFormat("Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'",MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME),InpMailTo);
        }
      break;

     }

//--- close connection
   MailClose(smtp);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|   BuildReport                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string BuildReport()
  {
   CArrayString html;
//---   
   html.Add("<html><head><title>Report</title>");
   html.Add("<meta name=\"format-detection\" content=\"telephone=no\">");
   html.Add("<style type=\"text/css\" media=\"screen\">");
   html.Add("<!--");
   html.Add("td{font: 8pt Tahoma,Arial;}");
   html.Add("//-->");
   html.Add("</style>");
   html.Add("<style type=\"text/css\" media=\"print\">");
   html.Add("<!--");
   html.Add("td{font: 7pt Tahoma,Arial;}");
   html.Add("//-->");
   html.Add("</style>");
   html.Add("</head>");
   html.Add("<body topmargin=1 marginheight=1> <font face=\"tahoma,arial\" size=1>");
   html.Add("<div align=center>");
   html.Add(StringFormat("<div style=\"font: 18pt Times New Roman\"><b>%s</b></div>",AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_SERVER)));
   html.Add("<table cellspacing=1 cellpadding=3 border=0>");
//---
   html.Add("<tr>");
   html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=2>A/C No: <b>%d</b></td>",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN)));
   html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=6>Name: <b>%s</b></td>",AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_NAME)));
   html.Add("<td colspan=2>&nbsp;</td>");
   html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=2 align=right>%s</td>",TimeToString(TimeCurrent())));
   html.Add("</tr>");
//---
   html.Add("<tr>");
   html.Add("<td colspan=13><b>Open Trades:</b></td>");
   html.Add("</tr>");
//---
   html.Add("<tr align=center bgcolor=\"#C0C0C0\">");
   html.Add("<td>Ticket</td>");
   html.Add("<td nowrap>Open Time</td>");
   html.Add("<td>Type</td>");
   html.Add("<td>Size</td>");
   html.Add("<td>Symbol</td>");
   html.Add("<td>Price</td>");
   html.Add("<td>S/L</td>");
   html.Add("<td>T/P</td>");
   html.Add("<td>Price</td>");
   html.Add("<td nowrap>Commission</td>");
   html.Add("<td>Swap</td>");
   html.Add("<td>Profit</td>");
   html.Add("</tr>");
//---
   double profit=0.0;
   int total=PositionsTotal();
   if(total == 0)
     {
      html.Add("<tr align=right><td colspan=13 nowrap align=center>No transactions</td></tr>");
     }
   else
     {
      CPositionInfo m_position;
      for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
        {
         m_position.SelectByIndex(i);

         //--- color
         if((i&1)==0)html.Add("<tr align=right>");
         else html.Add("<tr bgcolor=#E0E0E0 align=right>");

         //--- data
         html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%d</td>",m_position.Identifier()));
         html.Add(StringFormat("<td>&nbsp;%s</td>",TimeToString(m_position.Time())));

         if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY) html.Add("<td>buy</td>");
         else html.Add("<td>sell</td>");

         html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.2f</td>",m_position.Volume()));
         html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%s</td>",m_position.Symbol()));
         html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.5f</td>",m_position.PriceOpen()));
         html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.5f</td>",m_position.StopLoss()));
         html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.5f</td>",m_position.TakeProfit()));
         html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.5f</td>",m_position.PriceCurrent()));
         html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.2f</td>",m_position.Commission()));
         html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.2f</td>",m_position.Swap()));
         html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.2f</td>",m_position.Profit()));
         html.Add("</tr>");
         //---
         profit+=m_position.Profit();
        }
     }
//---
   html.Add("<tr>");
   html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=2><b>Balance: %.2f</b></td>",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE)));
   html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=5><b>Equity: %.2f</b></td>",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY)));
   html.Add("<td colspan=3><b>Floating P/L:</b></td>");
   html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=4 align=right><b>%.2f</b></td>",profit));
   html.Add("</tr>");

//---
   html.Add("</table></div></font></body></html>");

//--- save to single string
   string result="";
   total=html.Total();
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
      result+=html.At(i);

//--- done
   return(result);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Results:

SMTP Mail Library

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11466

