SMTP Mail Library - library for MetaTrader 5
- 7830
This library is designed to send mail messages.
Function set expands possibilities of traditional SendMail. Now you can send messages both in text and HTML formats. Messaged can be sent to several addressees. You can attach one or several files to your letter. SSL is supported.
DLL source code is written on Delphi XE4 using Indy library.
Besides project files you should install OpenSSL library.
List of library functions:
|Function
|Description
| MailConnect
| Connects with mail server
|MailSendText
| Sends texts
|MailSendHtml
| Sends HTML-messages
|MailSendInlineTextFile
| Sends messages with text file content inserted
|MailSendInlineHtmlFile
|Sends messages with HTML file content inserted
|MailErrorDescription
| Brings error description back
|MailClose
| Closes connection with mail server
Error messages:
|Constant
|Value
|Description
| MAIL_NO_CONNECTION
|-2
| no connection
|MAIL_NO_INITIALIZATION
|-1
| no object for SMTP-server
|MAIL_NO_ERROR
|0
| no error
|MAIL_TIMEOUT
|1
| connection is closed due to time out
|MAIL_WRONG_LOGIN
|2
| wrong login/password
|MAIL_WRONG_HOST_NAME
|3
| wrong host name
|MAIL_HOST_NOT_FOUND
|60
| host is not found
Script example:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| MailSend.mq5 | //| avoitenko | //| https://www.mql5.com/en/users/avoitenko | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "avoitenko" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/avoitenko" #property version "1.00" #property script_show_inputs #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh> #include <SmtpMailLibrary.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ENUM_MESSAGE | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_MESSAGE { MESSAGE_TEXT, // text MESSAGE_HTML, // html MESSAGE_INLINE_TEXT, // inline text MESSAGE_INLINE_HTML // inline html }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Input parameers | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ input string mail_options="=== Mail Options ==="; // Mail Options input string InpMailHost="smtp.gmail.com"; // Host input int InpMailPort=465; // Port input string InpMailUser="user@gmail.com"; // User input string InpMailPassword="password"; // Password input string InpMailFrom=""; // From (text) input string InpMailSubject="Smtp Mail Library"; // Subject (text) input string InpMailTo="user@ukr.net"; // Mail To input uint InpMailConnectionTimeout=5000; // Connection Timeout, msec input string msg_options="=== Message Options ==="; // Message Options input ENUM_MESSAGE InpMessageType=MESSAGE_HTML; // Type input string InpMessageAttachmentFiles="d:\\Temp\\dollar.bmp;d:\\Temp\\euro.bmp";// Attachment Files input string InpMessageInlineFiles="d:\\Temp\\ReportTester-20066082.html";// Inline Files //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { long smtp=0;//initialize //--- connection int err=MailConnect(smtp,InpMailHost,InpMailPort,InpMailUser,InpMailPassword,InpMailConnectionTimeout); if(err!=0) { Print("MailConnect error: ",MailErrorDescription(err)); return; } switch(InpMessageType) { //--- case MESSAGE_TEXT: { //--- plain text string text=StringFormat("Account: %d\r\nBalance: %.2f %s",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN),AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE),AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY)); //--- send mail to yourself err=MailSendText(smtp,InpMailUser,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,text,InpMessageAttachmentFiles); if(err!=0) Print("MailSendText error: ",MailErrorDescription(err)); else PrintFormat("Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'",MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME),InpMailUser); //--- send mail to MailTo err=MailSendText(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,text,InpMessageAttachmentFiles); if(err!=0) Print("MailSendText error: ",MailErrorDescription(err)); else PrintFormat("Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'",MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME),InpMailTo); } break; //--- case MESSAGE_HTML: { //--- build html string html=BuildReport(); //--- send html err=MailSendHtml(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,html,""); if(err!=0) Print("MailSendText error: ",MailErrorDescription(err)); else PrintFormat("Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'",MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME),InpMailTo); } break; //--- case MESSAGE_INLINE_TEXT: { err=MailSendInlineTextFile(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,InpMessageInlineFiles); if(err!=0) Print("MailSendText error: ",MailErrorDescription(err)); else PrintFormat("Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'",MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME),InpMailTo); } break; //--- case MESSAGE_INLINE_HTML: { err=MailSendInlineHtmlFile(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,InpMessageInlineFiles); if(err!=0) Print("MailSendText error: ",MailErrorDescription(err)); else PrintFormat("Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'",MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME),InpMailTo); } break; } //--- close connection MailClose(smtp); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| BuildReport | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string BuildReport() { CArrayString html; //--- html.Add("<html><head><title>Report</title>"); html.Add("<meta name=\"format-detection\" content=\"telephone=no\">"); html.Add("<style type=\"text/css\" media=\"screen\">"); html.Add("<!--"); html.Add("td{font: 8pt Tahoma,Arial;}"); html.Add("//-->"); html.Add("</style>"); html.Add("<style type=\"text/css\" media=\"print\">"); html.Add("<!--"); html.Add("td{font: 7pt Tahoma,Arial;}"); html.Add("//-->"); html.Add("</style>"); html.Add("</head>"); html.Add("<body topmargin=1 marginheight=1> <font face=\"tahoma,arial\" size=1>"); html.Add("<div align=center>"); html.Add(StringFormat("<div style=\"font: 18pt Times New Roman\"><b>%s</b></div>",AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_SERVER))); html.Add("<table cellspacing=1 cellpadding=3 border=0>"); //--- html.Add("<tr>"); html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=2>A/C No: <b>%d</b></td>",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN))); html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=6>Name: <b>%s</b></td>",AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_NAME))); html.Add("<td colspan=2> </td>"); html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=2 align=right>%s</td>",TimeToString(TimeCurrent()))); html.Add("</tr>"); //--- html.Add("<tr>"); html.Add("<td colspan=13><b>Open Trades:</b></td>"); html.Add("</tr>"); //--- html.Add("<tr align=center bgcolor=\"#C0C0C0\">"); html.Add("<td>Ticket</td>"); html.Add("<td nowrap>Open Time</td>"); html.Add("<td>Type</td>"); html.Add("<td>Size</td>"); html.Add("<td>Symbol</td>"); html.Add("<td>Price</td>"); html.Add("<td>S/L</td>"); html.Add("<td>T/P</td>"); html.Add("<td>Price</td>"); html.Add("<td nowrap>Commission</td>"); html.Add("<td>Swap</td>"); html.Add("<td>Profit</td>"); html.Add("</tr>"); //--- double profit=0.0; int total=PositionsTotal(); if(total == 0) { html.Add("<tr align=right><td colspan=13 nowrap align=center>No transactions</td></tr>"); } else { CPositionInfo m_position; for(int i=0; i<total; i++) { m_position.SelectByIndex(i); //--- color if((i&1)==0)html.Add("<tr align=right>"); else html.Add("<tr bgcolor=#E0E0E0 align=right>"); //--- data html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%d</td>",m_position.Identifier())); html.Add(StringFormat("<td> %s</td>",TimeToString(m_position.Time()))); if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY) html.Add("<td>buy</td>"); else html.Add("<td>sell</td>"); html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.2f</td>",m_position.Volume())); html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%s</td>",m_position.Symbol())); html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.5f</td>",m_position.PriceOpen())); html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.5f</td>",m_position.StopLoss())); html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.5f</td>",m_position.TakeProfit())); html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.5f</td>",m_position.PriceCurrent())); html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.2f</td>",m_position.Commission())); html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.2f</td>",m_position.Swap())); html.Add(StringFormat("<td>%.2f</td>",m_position.Profit())); html.Add("</tr>"); //--- profit+=m_position.Profit(); } } //--- html.Add("<tr>"); html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=2><b>Balance: %.2f</b></td>",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE))); html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=5><b>Equity: %.2f</b></td>",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY))); html.Add("<td colspan=3><b>Floating P/L:</b></td>"); html.Add(StringFormat("<td colspan=4 align=right><b>%.2f</b></td>",profit)); html.Add("</tr>"); //--- html.Add("</table></div></font></body></html>"); //--- save to single string string result=""; total=html.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) result+=html.At(i); //--- done return(result); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Results:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11466
