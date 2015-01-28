This library is designed to send mail messages.

Function set expands possibilities of traditional SendMail. Now you can send messages both in text and HTML formats. Messaged can be sent to several addressees. You can attach one or several files to your letter. SSL is supported.

DLL source code is written on Delphi XE4 using Indy library.

Besides project files you should install OpenSSL library.

List of library functions:

Function Description MailConnect

Connects with mail server

MailSendText Sends texts

MailSendHtml Sends HTML-messages

MailSendInlineTextFile Sends messages with text file content inserted

MailSendInlineHtmlFile Sends messages with HTML file content inserted MailErrorDescription Brings error description back

MailClose Closes connection with mail server



Error messages:

Constant Value

Description

MAIL_NO_CONNECTION

-2

no connection

MAIL_NO_INITIALIZATION -1 no object for SMTP-server

MAIL_NO_ERROR 0 no error

MAIL_TIMEOUT 1

connection is closed due to time out

MAIL_WRONG_LOGIN 2

wrong login/password

MAIL_WRONG_HOST_NAME 3

wrong host name

MAIL_HOST_NOT_FOUND 60

host is not found



Script example:

#property copyright "avoitenko" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/avoitenko" #property version "1.00" #property script_show_inputs #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh> #include <SmtpMailLibrary.mqh> enum ENUM_MESSAGE { MESSAGE_TEXT, MESSAGE_HTML, MESSAGE_INLINE_TEXT, MESSAGE_INLINE_HTML }; input string mail_options= "=== Mail Options ===" ; input string InpMailHost= "smtp.gmail.com" ; input int InpMailPort= 465 ; input string InpMailUser= "user@gmail.com" ; input string InpMailPassword= "password" ; input string InpMailFrom= "" ; input string InpMailSubject= "Smtp Mail Library" ; input string InpMailTo= "user@ukr.net" ; input uint InpMailConnectionTimeout= 5000 ; input string msg_options= "=== Message Options ===" ; input ENUM_MESSAGE InpMessageType=MESSAGE_HTML; input string InpMessageAttachmentFiles= "d:\\Temp\\dollar.bmp;d:\\Temp\\euro.bmp" ; input string InpMessageInlineFiles= "d:\\Temp\\ReportTester-20066082.html" ; void OnStart () { long smtp= 0 ; int err=MailConnect(smtp,InpMailHost,InpMailPort,InpMailUser,InpMailPassword,InpMailConnectionTimeout); if (err!= 0 ) { Print ( "MailConnect error: " ,MailErrorDescription(err)); return ; } switch (InpMessageType) { case MESSAGE_TEXT: { string text= StringFormat ( "Account: %d\r

Balance: %.2f %s" , AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ), AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ), AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY )); err=MailSendText(smtp,InpMailUser,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,text,InpMessageAttachmentFiles); if (err!= 0 ) Print ( "MailSendText error: " ,MailErrorDescription(err)); else PrintFormat ( "Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'" , MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ),InpMailUser); err=MailSendText(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,text,InpMessageAttachmentFiles); if (err!= 0 ) Print ( "MailSendText error: " ,MailErrorDescription(err)); else PrintFormat ( "Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'" , MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ),InpMailTo); } break ; case MESSAGE_HTML: { string html=BuildReport(); err=MailSendHtml(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,html, "" ); if (err!= 0 ) Print ( "MailSendText error: " ,MailErrorDescription(err)); else PrintFormat ( "Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'" , MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ),InpMailTo); } break ; case MESSAGE_INLINE_TEXT: { err=MailSendInlineTextFile(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,InpMessageInlineFiles); if (err!= 0 ) Print ( "MailSendText error: " ,MailErrorDescription(err)); else PrintFormat ( "Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'" , MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ),InpMailTo); } break ; case MESSAGE_INLINE_HTML: { err=MailSendInlineHtmlFile(smtp,InpMailTo,InpMailFrom,InpMailSubject,InpMessageInlineFiles); if (err!= 0 ) Print ( "MailSendText error: " ,MailErrorDescription(err)); else PrintFormat ( "Program '%s' has sent mail to '%s'" , MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ),InpMailTo); } break ; } MailClose(smtp); } string BuildReport() { CArrayString html; html.Add( "<html><head><title>Report</title>" ); html.Add( "<meta name=\"format-detection\" content=\"telephone=no\">" ); html.Add( "<style type=\"text/css\" media=\"screen\">" ); html.Add( "<!--" ); html.Add( "td{font: 8pt Tahoma,Arial;}" ); html.Add( "//-->" ); html.Add( "</style>" ); html.Add( "<style type=\"text/css\" media=\"print\">" ); html.Add( "<!--" ); html.Add( "td{font: 7pt Tahoma,Arial;}" ); html.Add( "//-->" ); html.Add( "</style>" ); html.Add( "</head>" ); html.Add( "<body topmargin=1 marginheight=1> <font face=\"tahoma,arial\" size=1>" ); html.Add( "<div align=center>" ); html.Add( StringFormat ( "<div style=\"font: 18pt Times New Roman\"><b>%s</b></div>" , AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ))); html.Add( "<table cellspacing=1 cellpadding=3 border=0>" ); html.Add( "<tr>" ); html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td colspan=2>A/C No: <b>%d</b></td>" , AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ))); html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td colspan=6>Name: <b>%s</b></td>" , AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ))); html.Add( "<td colspan=2> </td>" ); html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td colspan=2 align=right>%s</td>" , TimeToString ( TimeCurrent ()))); html.Add( "</tr>" ); html.Add( "<tr>" ); html.Add( "<td colspan=13><b>Open Trades:</b></td>" ); html.Add( "</tr>" ); html.Add( "<tr align=center bgcolor=\"#C0C0C0\">" ); html.Add( "<td>Ticket</td>" ); html.Add( "<td nowrap>Open Time</td>" ); html.Add( "<td>Type</td>" ); html.Add( "<td>Size</td>" ); html.Add( "<td>Symbol</td>" ); html.Add( "<td>Price</td>" ); html.Add( "<td>S/L</td>" ); html.Add( "<td>T/P</td>" ); html.Add( "<td>Price</td>" ); html.Add( "<td nowrap>Commission</td>" ); html.Add( "<td>Swap</td>" ); html.Add( "<td>Profit</td>" ); html.Add( "</tr>" ); double profit= 0.0 ; int total= PositionsTotal (); if (total == 0 ) { html.Add( "<tr align=right><td colspan=13 nowrap align=center>No transactions</td></tr>" ); } else { CPositionInfo m_position; for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { m_position.SelectByIndex(i); if ((i& 1 )== 0 )html.Add( "<tr align=right>" ); else html.Add( "<tr bgcolor=#E0E0E0 align=right>" ); html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td>%d</td>" ,m_position.Identifier())); html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td> %s</td>" , TimeToString (m_position.Time()))); if (m_position.PositionType()== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) html.Add( "<td>buy</td>" ); else html.Add( "<td>sell</td>" ); html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td>%.2f</td>" ,m_position.Volume())); html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td>%s</td>" ,m_position. Symbol ())); html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td>%.5f</td>" ,m_position.PriceOpen())); html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td>%.5f</td>" ,m_position.StopLoss())); html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td>%.5f</td>" ,m_position.TakeProfit())); html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td>%.5f</td>" ,m_position.PriceCurrent())); html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td>%.2f</td>" ,m_position.Commission())); html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td>%.2f</td>" ,m_position.Swap())); html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td>%.2f</td>" ,m_position.Profit())); html.Add( "</tr>" ); profit+=m_position.Profit(); } } html.Add( "<tr>" ); html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td colspan=2><b>Balance: %.2f</b></td>" , AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ))); html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td colspan=5><b>Equity: %.2f</b></td>" , AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ))); html.Add( "<td colspan=3><b>Floating P/L:</b></td>" ); html.Add( StringFormat ( "<td colspan=4 align=right><b>%.2f</b></td>" ,profit)); html.Add( "</tr>" ); html.Add( "</table></div></font></body></html>" ); string result= "" ; total=html.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) result+=html.At(i); return (result); }





