El indicador encuentra de forma automática los canales lineales, usando todos los marcos temporales.
Con el primer inicio, el indicador seguramente se quejará de la ausencia de datos históricos, ya que para trabajar necesita 400 barras (por defecto) de cada periodo temporal. Entonces bastará con pasar a otro intervalo temporal y volver atrás, o simplemente reiniciarlo.
Si clica con el ratón en el gráfico y pulsa Ctrl, el canal se redibujará a partir de la posición del cursor del ratón.
extern int StartBar = 0; // from what point the data analysis begins, 0 - from the current one. extern int BarAnalys = 400; // the number of bars for analysis in each period. Not more than 2000! extern double k_width = 4; // channel width factor extern int accuracy = 50; // accuracy of modeling 1-no accuracy, if BarAnalys-max. accuracy. The higher the accuracy, the slower the indicator extern double Filter = 0.55; // filter the depth of forming a new channel, it is advisable to use the range 0.382-0.618 extern double MinWidth = 0; // the minimum average weighted channel width in points, (with smaller width channels will not be formed) extern double MaxWidth = 10000; // the maximum average weighted channel width in points, (with a wider width channels will not be formed) extern bool Ray = true; // a sign of continuation of the channel; true - ray, false - segment extern bool MaxMin = true; // To build a channel taking into account extreme extremes? // -true - Yes. For the construction to pass through extreme extremes, the width coefficient k_width should be large, for example 100 // -false - No. In this case, the upper and lower boundary of the channel is equidistant from the central axis of the channel (the center of the "mass") extern bool color_fill = true; // Fill channels?
Traducción del ruso realizada por MetaQuotes Ltd
Artículo original: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10882
