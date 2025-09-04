QuotesSections
ZS
ZS: Zscaler Inc

281.22 USD 4.44 (1.55%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ZS exchange rate has changed by -1.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 277.07 and at a high of 285.65.

Follow Zscaler Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

ZS News

Daily Range
277.07 285.65
Year Range
164.78 318.45
Previous Close
285.66
Open
285.65
Bid
281.22
Ask
281.52
Low
277.07
High
285.65
Volume
1.724 K
Daily Change
-1.55%
Month Change
0.54%
6 Months Change
41.46%
Year Change
64.79%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%