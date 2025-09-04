Currencies / ZS
ZS: Zscaler Inc
281.22 USD 4.44 (1.55%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ZS exchange rate has changed by -1.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 277.07 and at a high of 285.65.
Follow Zscaler Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ZS News
- PANW's Platform Strategy Builds Momentum: Can it Hit $15B ARR Target?
- USDA considering economic aid for farmers this fall, says secretary
- Zscaler Stock: Buy Be Prepared For A Long Ride Before Reaching Value Territory (NASDAQ:ZS)
- USDA projects record US corn crop, biggest harvested acres since 1933
- Unlocking Zscaler (ZS) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects
- Meet the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock That's Crushing Nvidia on the Market in 2025
- Why Zscaler Stock Topped the Market on Thursday
- Consumer sentiment, WASDE report among key economic events due Friday
- Why Zscaler Stock (ZS) Bulls Aren’t Waiting for Lower Multiples - TipRanks.com
- Freedom Capital Markets upgrades Zscaler stock rating to Buy on strong results
- Investors Heavily Search Zscaler, Inc. (ZS): Here is What You Need to Know
- US misses out on billions in China soybean sales midway through peak season
- PANW's SASE ARR Hits $1.3B: Is Prisma Browser the Key Driver?
- 5 Stocks In The Spotlight: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)
- Truist Securities reiterates Buy rating on Zscaler stock at $350 target
- 2 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
- Zscaler Stock Falls Despite Strong Outlook. Is It Time to Jump Into the Stock?
- Top 3 Trending Stocks, According to Analysts – 9/5/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Stock Market Hits New Highs On Google, Broadcom, Jobs Report: Weekly Review
- Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)’s A “Really Solid Stock,” Says Jim Cramer
- World food prices at more than two-year high, FAO says
- 1 Growth Stock Down 25% to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to Wall Street
- Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio—Q2 2025 Update
- Zscaler: Zero Trust Everywhere Is The Silver Bullet For Growth (NASDAQ:ZS)
Daily Range
277.07 285.65
Year Range
164.78 318.45
- Previous Close
- 285.66
- Open
- 285.65
- Bid
- 281.22
- Ask
- 281.52
- Low
- 277.07
- High
- 285.65
- Volume
- 1.724 K
- Daily Change
- -1.55%
- Month Change
- 0.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 41.46%
- Year Change
- 64.79%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%