Currencies / XLI
XLI: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial

151.86 USD 0.42 (0.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XLI exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 151.34 and at a high of 152.68.

Follow SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XLI News

Daily Range
151.34 152.68
Year Range
112.75 155.11
Previous Close
152.28
Open
152.54
Bid
151.86
Ask
152.16
Low
151.34
High
152.68
Volume
10.315 K
Daily Change
-0.28%
Month Change
1.00%
6 Months Change
16.22%
Year Change
12.17%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev