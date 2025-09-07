Valute / XLI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
XLI: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
153.03 USD 0.32 (0.21%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XLI ha avuto una variazione del 0.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 151.90 e ad un massimo di 153.45.
Segui le dinamiche di SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XLI News
- Dow Jones Futures: Apple Breaks Out, Nvidia At Key Level; Take Profits In Micron, IonQ, Oklo?
- Boost Your Portfolio With These Top-Ranked ETFs
- EQL: Broad Market ETF With Low Tech Exposure And A Tilt To Value
- Dow Jones Futures Rise After Stock Market Runs To Highs; Palantir Leads New Buys
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index: Highest Level Since January
- Dow Jones Futures Rise After Fed Rate Cut, Nvidia Skids; Meta's Zuckerberg Ready To Connect
- Dow Jones Futures Await Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia Falls On China Ban Report
- Dow Jones Futures Await Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia, Meta, Palantir Eye Buy Points
- Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Awaits Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia, Meta, Palantir Eye Buy Points
- RSPN: Industrials Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:RSPN)
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- New Highs, Low Drama
- Dow Jones Futures Rise: Tesla Soars On Elon Musk Stock Move; Nvidia Falls On China News
- Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, Meta Eye Buy Points, Tesla Races; Fed Meeting Ahead
- Rockwell Automation: Structural Tailwinds, But With A Stretched Valuation (NYSE:ROK)
- XLI: Quiet Lately, But Expecting Year-End Industrials Strength (NYSEARCA:XLI)
- Dow Jones Futures: New Bullish Phase For Market Rally? Tesla Leads 5 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, GE Vernova Lead New Buys As Oracle Drives AI Stocks
- Illinois Tool Works: Hard To Squeeze More Out Of The P/E, Soft Technicals (NYSE:ITW)
- Dow Jones Futures: Oracle Soars On Huge Backlog; Palantir Leads Buys As Nasdaq Hits High
- UBS reiterates Buy rating on GE Vernova stock, maintains $760 price target
- Downbeat August Jobs Data Puts Focus on These Sector ETFs
- Goldman Sachs raises GE Vernova stock price target to $715 on growth outlook
- The Weakest Jobs Market Since 2020: What Investors Need To Know
Intervallo Giornaliero
151.90 153.45
Intervallo Annuale
112.75 155.11
- Chiusura Precedente
- 152.71
- Apertura
- 153.21
- Bid
- 153.03
- Ask
- 153.33
- Minimo
- 151.90
- Massimo
- 153.45
- Volume
- 13.470 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.78%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.04%
21 settembre, domenica