XLI: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial

153.03 USD 0.32 (0.21%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio XLI ha avuto una variazione del 0.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 151.90 e ad un massimo di 153.45.

Segui le dinamiche di SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
151.90 153.45
Intervallo Annuale
112.75 155.11
Chiusura Precedente
152.71
Apertura
153.21
Bid
153.03
Ask
153.33
Minimo
151.90
Massimo
153.45
Volume
13.470 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.21%
Variazione Mensile
1.78%
Variazione Semestrale
17.11%
Variazione Annuale
13.04%
21 settembre, domenica