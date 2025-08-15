Currencies / WMB
WMB: Williams Companies Inc (The)
57.84 USD 0.57 (0.98%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WMB exchange rate has changed by -0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.66 and at a high of 58.57.
Follow Williams Companies Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WMB News
Daily Range
57.66 58.57
Year Range
45.24 63.45
- Previous Close
- 58.41
- Open
- 58.50
- Bid
- 57.84
- Ask
- 58.14
- Low
- 57.66
- High
- 58.57
- Volume
- 3.015 K
- Daily Change
- -0.98%
- Month Change
- 0.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.77%
- Year Change
- 27.65%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%