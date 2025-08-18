货币 / WMB
WMB: Williams Companies Inc (The)
57.94 USD 0.47 (0.80%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WMB汇率已更改-0.80%。当日，交易品种以低点57.66和高点58.57进行交易。
关注Williams Companies Inc (The)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
57.66 58.57
年范围
45.24 63.45
- 前一天收盘价
- 58.41
- 开盘价
- 58.50
- 卖价
- 57.94
- 买价
- 58.24
- 最低价
- 57.66
- 最高价
- 58.57
- 交易量
- 9.377 K
- 日变化
- -0.80%
- 月变化
- 0.66%
- 6个月变化
- -2.61%
- 年变化
- 27.87%
