WMB: Williams Companies Inc (The)

60.12 USD 0.27 (0.45%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WMB ha avuto una variazione del -0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.01 e ad un massimo di 61.28.

Segui le dinamiche di Williams Companies Inc (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
60.01 61.28
Intervallo Annuale
45.24 63.45
Chiusura Precedente
60.39
Apertura
60.81
Bid
60.12
Ask
60.42
Minimo
60.01
Massimo
61.28
Volume
14.968 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.45%
Variazione Mensile
4.45%
Variazione Semestrale
1.06%
Variazione Annuale
32.69%
20 settembre, sabato