Valute / WMB
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
WMB: Williams Companies Inc (The)
60.12 USD 0.27 (0.45%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WMB ha avuto una variazione del -0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.01 e ad un massimo di 61.28.
Segui le dinamiche di Williams Companies Inc (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WMB News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 21
- BMO ottimista sulle azioni midstream del gas USA grazie alla domanda energetica
- BMO bullish on US gas midstream stocks on power demand
- BMO Capital avvia la copertura di Williams Companies con rating Outperform
- BMO Capital initiates Williams Companies stock with Outperform rating
- Japan's JERA in $1.7B Talks for U.S. Shale Gas Assets
- Exclusive-Japan’s JERA in advanced talks to buy $1.7 billion of US shale gas assets, sources say
- UBS riconferma il target di prezzo per Williams Companies dopo aggiornamento sui progetti
- Williams Companies stock price target reiterated at UBS on project timeline update
- EPD's Balance Sheet Sets it Apart in the Midstream Space: Here's Why
- Targa Resources: The Growth Story Isn't Over (NYSE:TRGP)
- Williams Companies stock rating reiterated at Buy by Stifel on natural gas growth
- VDE: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- The Williams Companies: Positioned For Growth From Natural Gas Demand (NYSE:WMB)
- 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks With Strong Potential From a Thriving Industry
- Is Enbridge on Solid Footing to Meet Growing Data Center Power Demand?
- Top 4 Natural Gas Pipeline Stocks to Own in 2025
- What Might Make The August CPI Report Come In Very Hot (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- The Williams Companies (WMB) Down 2.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Williams at Barclays Conference: Natural Gas Drives Growth
- Enbridge to go ahead with Algonquin gas transmission pipeline expansion project
- Is Enbridge's Business Vulnerable to Volatility in Oil & Gas Prices?
- Can Energy Transfer's Midstream Strength Boost Long-Term Growth?
Intervallo Giornaliero
60.01 61.28
Intervallo Annuale
45.24 63.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 60.39
- Apertura
- 60.81
- Bid
- 60.12
- Ask
- 60.42
- Minimo
- 60.01
- Massimo
- 61.28
- Volume
- 14.968 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.45%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- 32.69%
20 settembre, sabato