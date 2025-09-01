CotationsSections
Devises / WMB
WMB: Williams Companies Inc (The)

60.12 USD 0.27 (0.45%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de WMB a changé de -0.45% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 60.01 et à un maximum de 61.28.

Suivez la dynamique Williams Companies Inc (The). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
60.01 61.28
Range Annuel
45.24 63.45
Clôture Précédente
60.39
Ouverture
60.81
Bid
60.12
Ask
60.42
Plus Bas
60.01
Plus Haut
61.28
Volume
14.968 K
Changement quotidien
-0.45%
Changement Mensuel
4.45%
Changement à 6 Mois
1.06%
Changement Annuel
32.69%
20 septembre, samedi