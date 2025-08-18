Moedas / WMB
WMB: Williams Companies Inc (The)
59.01 USD 1.07 (1.85%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WMB para hoje mudou para 1.85%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 58.05 e o mais alto foi 59.17.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Williams Companies Inc (The). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
58.05 59.17
Faixa anual
45.24 63.45
- Fechamento anterior
- 57.94
- Open
- 58.05
- Bid
- 59.01
- Ask
- 59.31
- Low
- 58.05
- High
- 59.17
- Volume
- 9.862 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.85%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.52%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.81%
- Mudança anual
- 30.24%
