TMUS: T-Mobile US Inc
237.54 USD 2.20 (0.92%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TMUS exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 236.15 and at a high of 240.14.
Follow T-Mobile US Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
236.15 240.14
Year Range
202.77 276.49
- Previous Close
- 239.74
- Open
- 239.88
- Bid
- 237.54
- Ask
- 237.84
- Low
- 236.15
- High
- 240.14
- Volume
- 2.658 K
- Daily Change
- -0.92%
- Month Change
- -5.63%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.67%
- Year Change
- 15.57%
