Currencies / PDEX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PDEX: Pro-Dex Inc
33.81 USD 1.19 (3.65%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PDEX exchange rate has changed by 3.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.58 and at a high of 34.53.
Follow Pro-Dex Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PDEX News
- Pro-Dex earnings missed by $0.12, revenue fell short of estimates
- Pro-Dex, Inc. (PDEX) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Pro-Dex Revenue Jumps 16% in Fiscal Q4
- The Cooper Companies (COO) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Alpha Cognition Inc. (ACOG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Accuray (ARAY) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q4
- Cardinal Health (CAH) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates
- Dentsply International (XRAY) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Strength Seen in ProDex (PDEX): Can Its 8.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Louis Navellier’s Best Stock Picks – on Steroids
- Getting Into My Top Picks at the Right Time Just Got a Whole Lot Easier...
- PTC Therapeutics To Rally Around 61%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN), DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)
- Pro-Dex: Crash After Strong Earnings Leads To A Buying Opportunity (NASDAQ:PDEX)
- IBD Stock Of The Day, Boston Scientific, A 'Top Decile' Player, Is Eyeing Two Entries
Daily Range
32.58 34.53
Year Range
26.29 70.26
- Previous Close
- 32.62
- Open
- 32.76
- Bid
- 33.81
- Ask
- 34.11
- Low
- 32.58
- High
- 34.53
- Volume
- 131
- Daily Change
- 3.65%
- Month Change
- -26.68%
- 6 Months Change
- -32.54%
- Year Change
- 13.27%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%