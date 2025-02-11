Currencies / ONEW
ONEW: OneWater Marine Inc - Class A
15.96 USD 0.12 (0.75%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ONEW exchange rate has changed by -0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.82 and at a high of 16.22.
Follow OneWater Marine Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ONEW News
- OneWater Marine stock holds steady as Benchmark reiterates Hold rating
- OneWater Marine updates leadership titles to reflect current roles
- OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- OneWater Marine (ONEW) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Onewater Marine earnings missed by $0.39, revenue topped estimates
- OneWater Marine (ONEW) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Brunswick (BC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Bernstein initiates 360 ONE WAM stock with Outperform rating
- Retail Slowdown, Tariffs Jolt Leisure Stocks: Analyst Revises Estimates For Topgolf, Harley-Davidson And More - Brunswick (NYSE:BC), Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG), Polaris (NYSE:PII)
- China Vanke gets $383 million loan from state shareholder
Daily Range
15.82 16.22
Year Range
11.58 26.78
- Previous Close
- 16.08
- Open
- 16.08
- Bid
- 15.96
- Ask
- 16.26
- Low
- 15.82
- High
- 16.22
- Volume
- 176
- Daily Change
- -0.75%
- Month Change
- -2.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.54%
- Year Change
- -32.83%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%