Currencies / NVCT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NVCT: Nuvectis Pharma Inc
6.21 USD 0.02 (0.32%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NVCT exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.15 and at a high of 6.29.
Follow Nuvectis Pharma Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NVCT News
- Nuvectis initiates phase 1b program for cancer drug NXP900
- Nuvectis (NVCT) Q2 Loss Widens 43%
- Nuvectis Pharma stock price target lowered to $10 at H.C. Wainwright
- Nuvectis halts NXP800 development for ovarian cancer, shifts focus
- Nuvectis reports positive drug interaction study for cancer drug NXP900
- Friday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Nuvectis Pharma: Still Interesting, But Still Too Risky To Jump In
- Nuvectis Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference
- Nuvectis: Additional Data In Q2 Of 2025 Could Allow It To Stage A Comeback
Daily Range
6.15 6.29
Year Range
4.44 11.80
- Previous Close
- 6.19
- Open
- 6.16
- Bid
- 6.21
- Ask
- 6.51
- Low
- 6.15
- High
- 6.29
- Volume
- 93
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- -4.46%
- 6 Months Change
- -35.51%
- Year Change
- -1.27%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%