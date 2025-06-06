QuotesSections
Currencies / MYRG
MYRG: MYR Group Inc

174.96 USD 1.15 (0.66%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MYRG exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 171.51 and at a high of 175.39.

MYRG exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 171.51 and at a high of 175.39.

Daily Range
171.51 175.39
Year Range
97.72 219.06
Previous Close
173.81
Open
174.02
Bid
174.96
Ask
175.26
Low
171.51
High
175.39
Volume
240
Daily Change
0.66%
Month Change
-4.74%
6 Months Change
56.28%
Year Change
72.77%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%