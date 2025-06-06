Currencies / MYRG
MYRG: MYR Group Inc
174.96 USD 1.15 (0.66%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MYRG exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 171.51 and at a high of 175.39.
Follow MYR Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
171.51 175.39
Year Range
97.72 219.06
- Previous Close
- 173.81
- Open
- 174.02
- Bid
- 174.96
- Ask
- 175.26
- Low
- 171.51
- High
- 175.39
- Volume
- 240
- Daily Change
- 0.66%
- Month Change
- -4.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 56.28%
- Year Change
- 72.77%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%