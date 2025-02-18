QuotesSections
MXF
MXF: Mexico Fund Inc (The)

19.16 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MXF exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.12 and at a high of 19.16.

Follow Mexico Fund Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
19.12 19.16
Year Range
12.99 19.43
Previous Close
19.17
Open
19.15
Bid
19.16
Ask
19.46
Low
19.12
High
19.16
Volume
10
Daily Change
-0.05%
Month Change
5.86%
6 Months Change
35.50%
Year Change
27.65%
