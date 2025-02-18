Currencies / MXF
MXF: Mexico Fund Inc (The)
19.16 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MXF exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.12 and at a high of 19.16.
Follow Mexico Fund Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MXF News
- Garcia Cuellar Maria Regina, director at Mexico Fund, buys $13,929 in shares
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of Nearly 9% (August 2025)
- Closed-End Funds: Screening For Potential Opportunities To Kick Off H2 2025
- Mexico Fund: Still Not Very Compelling (NYSE:MXF)
- Mexico Fund files June 2025 monthly summary report with SEC
- THE MEXICO FUND, INC. ISSUES ITS 2025 SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT
- mexico fund inc. releases may 2025 investment summary report
- Mexico fund director Janez Claudia buys $14,032 in stock
- Bullish On Mexico Fund Though NAV Discount Is Likely To Persist (NYSE:MXF)
- EMF: Don't Ignore The Risks Of This Fund's Chinese Exposure (NYSE:EMF)
Daily Range
19.12 19.16
Year Range
12.99 19.43
- Previous Close
- 19.17
- Open
- 19.15
- Bid
- 19.16
- Ask
- 19.46
- Low
- 19.12
- High
- 19.16
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- -0.05%
- Month Change
- 5.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.50%
- Year Change
- 27.65%
21 September, Sunday