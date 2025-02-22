Currencies / MBIN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MBIN: Merchants Bancorp
31.48 USD 0.74 (2.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MBIN exchange rate has changed by -2.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.16 and at a high of 32.20.
Follow Merchants Bancorp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MBIN News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Merchants Bancorp stock
- Merchants Bancorp Preferreds: Yield Opportunity Or Value Trap? (NASDAQ:MBIN)
- Merchants Bancorp stock price target lowered to $40 at Raymond James
- Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Merchants Bancorp shares fall as Q2 earnings miss estimates
- Merchants Bancorp earnings missed by $0.52, revenue topped estimates
- Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 29
- Merchants Bancorp: Shifting Away From Common Shares To Its Newest Preferred Share (MBIN)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- homestreet inc. shareholders approve board nominees and executive pay
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 30
- 54 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including A King
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Daily Range
31.16 32.20
Year Range
27.25 46.78
- Previous Close
- 32.22
- Open
- 32.20
- Bid
- 31.48
- Ask
- 31.78
- Low
- 31.16
- High
- 32.20
- Volume
- 498
- Daily Change
- -2.30%
- Month Change
- -1.66%
- 6 Months Change
- -16.65%
- Year Change
- -29.42%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%