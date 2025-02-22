QuotesSections
MBIN: Merchants Bancorp

31.48 USD 0.74 (2.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MBIN exchange rate has changed by -2.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.16 and at a high of 32.20.

Follow Merchants Bancorp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
31.16 32.20
Year Range
27.25 46.78
Previous Close
32.22
Open
32.20
Bid
31.48
Ask
31.78
Low
31.16
High
32.20
Volume
498
Daily Change
-2.30%
Month Change
-1.66%
6 Months Change
-16.65%
Year Change
-29.42%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%