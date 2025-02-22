Valute / MBIN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
MBIN: Merchants Bancorp
32.22 USD 0.78 (2.36%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MBIN ha avuto una variazione del -2.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 32.15 e ad un massimo di 33.05.
Segui le dinamiche di Merchants Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MBIN News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Merchants Bancorp stock
- Merchants Bancorp Preferreds: Yield Opportunity Or Value Trap? (NASDAQ:MBIN)
- Merchants Bancorp stock price target lowered to $40 at Raymond James
- Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Merchants Bancorp shares fall as Q2 earnings miss estimates
- Merchants Bancorp earnings missed by $0.52, revenue topped estimates
- Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 29
- Merchants Bancorp: Shifting Away From Common Shares To Its Newest Preferred Share (MBIN)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- homestreet inc. shareholders approve board nominees and executive pay
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 30
- 54 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including A King
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Intervallo Giornaliero
32.15 33.05
Intervallo Annuale
27.25 46.78
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.00
- Apertura
- 33.05
- Bid
- 32.22
- Ask
- 32.52
- Minimo
- 32.15
- Massimo
- 33.05
- Volume
- 315
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -14.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- -27.76%
20 settembre, sabato