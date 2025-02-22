QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MBIN
Tornare a Azioni

MBIN: Merchants Bancorp

32.22 USD 0.78 (2.36%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MBIN ha avuto una variazione del -2.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 32.15 e ad un massimo di 33.05.

Segui le dinamiche di Merchants Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MBIN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
32.15 33.05
Intervallo Annuale
27.25 46.78
Chiusura Precedente
33.00
Apertura
33.05
Bid
32.22
Ask
32.52
Minimo
32.15
Massimo
33.05
Volume
315
Variazione giornaliera
-2.36%
Variazione Mensile
0.66%
Variazione Semestrale
-14.69%
Variazione Annuale
-27.76%
20 settembre, sabato