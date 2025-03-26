Currencies / LPTX
LPTX: Leap Therapeutics Inc
0.32 USD 0.01 (3.23%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LPTX exchange rate has changed by 3.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.30 and at a high of 0.32.
Follow Leap Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LPTX News
- Leap Therapeutics Slashes R&D Spending
- Leap Therapeutics stock jumps after announcing strategic review process
- Leap Therapeutics explores strategic options amid colorectal cancer drug data
- Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Conference Call to discuss Updated Data from Part B of the DeFianCe Study Transcript
- Penny Stock Leap Therapeutics Unveils Positive Data From Experimental Combo Therapy For Colorectal Cancer - Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)
Daily Range
0.30 0.32
Year Range
0.23 4.77
- Previous Close
- 0.31
- Open
- 0.31
- Bid
- 0.32
- Ask
- 0.62
- Low
- 0.30
- High
- 0.32
- Volume
- 226
- Daily Change
- 3.23%
- Month Change
- 10.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.67%
- Year Change
- -88.06%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev