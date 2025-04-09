QuotesSections
Currencies / KRUS
KRUS: Kura Sushi USA Inc - Class A

76.28 USD 3.96 (4.94%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KRUS exchange rate has changed by -4.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.01 and at a high of 82.21.

Follow Kura Sushi USA Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
76.01 82.21
Year Range
40.03 110.66
Previous Close
80.24
Open
80.87
Bid
76.28
Ask
76.58
Low
76.01
High
82.21
Volume
605
Daily Change
-4.94%
Month Change
-7.93%
6 Months Change
47.83%
Year Change
-3.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%