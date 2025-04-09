Currencies / KRUS
KRUS: Kura Sushi USA Inc - Class A
76.28 USD 3.96 (4.94%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KRUS exchange rate has changed by -4.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.01 and at a high of 82.21.
Follow Kura Sushi USA Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
76.01 82.21
Year Range
40.03 110.66
- Previous Close
- 80.24
- Open
- 80.87
- Bid
- 76.28
- Ask
- 76.58
- Low
- 76.01
- High
- 82.21
- Volume
- 605
- Daily Change
- -4.94%
- Month Change
- -7.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 47.83%
- Year Change
- -3.88%
