Currencies / KRC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KRC: Kilroy Realty Corporation
43.49 USD 0.13 (0.30%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KRC exchange rate has changed by -0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.35 and at a high of 43.76.
Follow Kilroy Realty Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KRC News
- Kilroy Realty Corp stock hits 52-week high at 43.8 USD
- Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate
- Cash Cows: 12 High-Yield REITs With Safe Dividends
- This AMD Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 2 Downgrades For Thursday - Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)
- Barclays downgrades Kilroy Realty stock to Equalweight after 25% outperformance
- Goldman Sachs downgrades Kilroy Realty stock to Sell on weak office market
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Kilroy Realty: Q2 Not As Strong As It Seems (NYSE:KRC)
- Earnings call transcript: Kilroy Realty’s Q2 2025 earnings surpass expectations
- Kilroy Realty Q2 2025 slides: FFO guidance raised despite leasing challenges
- Kilroy Realty (KRC) Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Kilroy earnings beat by $0.25, revenue topped estimates
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Kilroy Realty Stock?
- Rexford Industrial (REXR) Q2 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates
- BMO Capital downgrades Kilroy Realty stock on lease expiration concerns
- rexford industrial realty elects new chairman at annual meeting
- Public REITs Are Positioned For Trophy Office Upside
- Kilroy Realty Stock: Navigating Remote Work Turbulence Amid Signs Of Recovery (NYSE:KRC)
- 3 REITs That Drive America’s $1.65 Trillion Life Science Dominance
- 3 U.S.-Based Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
- Kilroy Realty Corp Shareholders Vote on Executive Pay, Board Members
- Kilroy Realty sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share
- Kilroy Realty beats Q1 earnings estimates, stock rises 3%
Daily Range
43.35 43.76
Year Range
27.07 43.99
- Previous Close
- 43.62
- Open
- 43.38
- Bid
- 43.49
- Ask
- 43.79
- Low
- 43.35
- High
- 43.76
- Volume
- 744
- Daily Change
- -0.30%
- Month Change
- 6.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.88%
- Year Change
- 12.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%