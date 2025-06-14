Currencies / JJSF
JJSF: J & J Snack Foods Corp
103.04 USD 0.37 (0.36%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JJSF exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 101.50 and at a high of 103.48.
Follow J & J Snack Foods Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
101.50 103.48
Year Range
101.50 180.58
- Previous Close
- 102.67
- Open
- 102.12
- Bid
- 103.04
- Ask
- 103.34
- Low
- 101.50
- High
- 103.48
- Volume
- 119
- Daily Change
- 0.36%
- Month Change
- -7.53%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.40%
- Year Change
- -40.33%
