Currencies / INSW
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
INSW: International Seaways Inc
48.57 USD 0.56 (1.14%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INSW exchange rate has changed by -1.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.20 and at a high of 49.01.
Follow International Seaways Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INSW News
- International Seaways places $250 million in unsecured bonds
- Comcast and Allstate Look Good on Price-to-Cash-Flow
- Nordic American Tankers Stock Could Sail Higher (NYSE:NAT)
- International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- International Seaways (INSW) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- International Seaways Q2 2025 slides: Fleet optimization drives improved quarterly results
- Earnings Preview: International Seaways (INSW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Implied Volatility Surging for International Seaways Stock Options
- BXSY: This Unique Fund Could Have A Lot To Offer (OTCMKTS:BXSY)
- International Seaways CEO Zabrocky sells $77k in stock
- Cmb.Tech NV: Robust Equity Ahead Of Merger In Q3 2025 (NYSE:CMBT)
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- Delek Logistics Partners: Steady Cash Flow And Strategic Expansion Amid High Leverage
- In Shipping, Global Macro Matters More Than Ever - J Mintzmyer
- Donald Trump Issues This Oil Price Warning, But Markets Keep A Cool Head
- What The Strait Of Hormuz, The Oil Chokepoint At The Center Of The Iran-Israel Conflict, Means For The Stock Market
- International Seaways Stock: With Fundamental Resilience, Upside Is Limited (NYSE:INSW)
- International Seaways and V. Partner to Launch Female Cadet Program
- President Trump's China Tariff Cuts Revive Shipping Sector, But Uncertainty Remains
- Trump Tariffs: Shipping Stocks Jump On U.S.-China Trade Deal. Uncertainty Remains.
- Trump Trade War: Shipping Giant Changes Outlook; Outlines Scenarios For U.S.-China Trade Talks
- 68 Graham All-Star Value Dogs (GASV): Of 18 “Safer”, Buy Any Of 14 Ideal February Choices
- International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- International Seaways, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:INSW)
Daily Range
48.20 49.01
Year Range
27.20 54.81
- Previous Close
- 49.13
- Open
- 49.01
- Bid
- 48.57
- Ask
- 48.87
- Low
- 48.20
- High
- 49.01
- Volume
- 246
- Daily Change
- -1.14%
- Month Change
- 6.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 45.03%
- Year Change
- -4.86%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%