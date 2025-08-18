Currencies / HQY
HQY: HealthEquity Inc
90.45 USD 2.57 (2.76%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HQY exchange rate has changed by -2.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.16 and at a high of 92.82.
Follow HealthEquity Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HQY News
- Why HealthEquity (HQY) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- HealthEquity: Swing Trading Stock With A Beat And Raise (NASDAQ:HQY)
- Earnings call transcript: HealthEquity Q2 2025 sees stock surge on earnings beat
- HealthEquity Stock Gains as Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
- Macy's Increases FY2025 Outlook, Joins REV Group, HealthEquity, Alphabet and Wellness And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT), Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)
- HealthEquity stock price target raised to $110 by RBC on strong earnings
- Stock Market Today: Dow Slides On Jobs Data; Warren Buffett Stock Reverses Higher Despite His 'Disappointment' (Live Coverage)
- Dollar Tree, Campbell's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday - The Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)
- HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: HealthEquity Q2 2025 beats expectations, stock dips
- Compared to Estimates, HealthEquity (HQY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- HealthEquity (HQY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- HealthEquity Stock Climbs After Q2 Earnings Report: Here's Why - HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)
- Healthequity Inc earnings beat by $0.16, revenue topped estimates
- Healthequity stock jumps on better-than-expected earnings and bullish outlook
- Zscaler, Alimentation Couche-Tard, Ashtead Group to report Tuesday
- HealthEquity: Scale Platform With Asset‑Linked Revenues And Thick Incremental Margins
- What Investors Should Expect From The August 2025 Job Report
- HealthEquity stock price target lowered to $109 by RBC Capital
- HealthEquity’s credit outlook raised to positive by Moody’s
- CVS vs. HQY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Countdown to HealthEquity (HQY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Columbia Acorn Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ACRNX)
Daily Range
90.16 92.82
Year Range
74.07 116.65
- Previous Close
- 93.02
- Open
- 92.76
- Bid
- 90.45
- Ask
- 90.75
- Low
- 90.16
- High
- 92.82
- Volume
- 913
- Daily Change
- -2.76%
- Month Change
- 1.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.11%
- Year Change
- 10.06%
