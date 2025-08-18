Divisas / HQY
HQY: HealthEquity Inc
92.28 USD 0.74 (0.81%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HQY de hoy ha cambiado un 0.81%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 91.07, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 93.27.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas HealthEquity Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
91.07 93.27
Rango anual
74.07 116.65
- Cierres anteriores
- 91.54
- Open
- 91.72
- Bid
- 92.28
- Ask
- 92.58
- Low
- 91.07
- High
- 93.27
- Volumen
- 1.810 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.81%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.67%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 5.20%
- Cambio anual
- 12.29%
