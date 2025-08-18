CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / HQY
Volver a Acciones

HQY: HealthEquity Inc

92.28 USD 0.74 (0.81%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de HQY de hoy ha cambiado un 0.81%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 91.07, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 93.27.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas HealthEquity Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HQY News

Rango diario
91.07 93.27
Rango anual
74.07 116.65
Cierres anteriores
91.54
Open
91.72
Bid
92.28
Ask
92.58
Low
91.07
High
93.27
Volumen
1.810 K
Cambio diario
0.81%
Cambio mensual
3.67%
Cambio a 6 meses
5.20%
Cambio anual
12.29%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B