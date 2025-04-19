QuotesSections
HKND: Humankind US Stock ETF

34.43 USD 0.42 (1.21%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HKND exchange rate has changed by -1.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.43 and at a high of 34.43.

Follow Humankind US Stock ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HKND stock price today?

Humankind US Stock ETF stock is priced at 34.43 today. It trades within 34.43 - 34.43, yesterday's close was 34.85, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of HKND shows these updates.

Does Humankind US Stock ETF stock pay dividends?

Humankind US Stock ETF is currently valued at 34.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.91% and USD. View the chart live to track HKND movements.

How to buy HKND stock?

You can buy Humankind US Stock ETF shares at the current price of 34.43. Orders are usually placed near 34.43 or 34.73, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow HKND updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into HKND stock?

Investing in Humankind US Stock ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.27 - 47.49 and current price 34.43. Many compare -0.75% and 10.53% before placing orders at 34.43 or 34.73. Explore the HKND price chart live with daily changes.

What are Humankind US Stock ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Humankind US Stock ETF in the past year was 47.49. Within 29.27 - 47.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Humankind US Stock ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Humankind US Stock ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) over the year was 29.27. Comparing it with the current 34.43 and 29.27 - 47.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HKND moves on the chart live for more details.

When did HKND stock split?

Humankind US Stock ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.85, and 5.91% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
34.43 34.43
Year Range
29.27 47.49
Previous Close
34.85
Open
34.43
Bid
34.43
Ask
34.73
Low
34.43
High
34.43
Volume
1
Daily Change
-1.21%
Month Change
-0.75%
6 Months Change
10.53%
Year Change
5.91%
