FI: Fiserv Inc
133.16 USD 0.47 (0.35%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FI exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 131.00 and at a high of 133.63.
Follow Fiserv Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FI News
Daily Range
131.00 133.63
Year Range
128.22 238.59
- Previous Close
- 132.69
- Open
- 131.42
- Bid
- 133.16
- Ask
- 133.46
- Low
- 131.00
- High
- 133.63
- Volume
- 3.414 K
- Daily Change
- 0.35%
- Month Change
- -3.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -39.61%
- Year Change
- -26.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%