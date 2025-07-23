QuotesSections
Currencies / EWY
EWY: iShares Inc iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

83.48 USD 0.69 (0.82%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EWY exchange rate has changed by -0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 83.05 and at a high of 84.44.

Follow iShares Inc iShares MSCI South Korea ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EWY stock price today?

iShares Inc iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock is priced at 83.48 today. It trades within 83.05 - 84.44, yesterday's close was 84.17, and trading volume reached 8785. The live price chart of EWY shows these updates.

Does iShares Inc iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Inc iShares MSCI South Korea ETF is currently valued at 83.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.63% and USD. View the chart live to track EWY movements.

How to buy EWY stock?

You can buy iShares Inc iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares at the current price of 83.48. Orders are usually placed near 83.48 or 83.78, while 8785 and -1.10% show market activity. Follow EWY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EWY stock?

Investing in iShares Inc iShares MSCI South Korea ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.49 - 85.05 and current price 83.48. Many compare 2.77% and 48.33% before placing orders at 83.48 or 83.78. Explore the EWY price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the past year was 85.05. Within 48.49 - 85.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 84.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Inc iShares MSCI South Korea ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) over the year was 48.49. Comparing it with the current 83.48 and 48.49 - 85.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EWY stock split?

iShares Inc iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 84.17, and 38.63% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
83.05 84.44
Year Range
48.49 85.05
Previous Close
84.17
Open
84.41
Bid
83.48
Ask
83.78
Low
83.05
High
84.44
Volume
8.785 K
Daily Change
-0.82%
Month Change
2.77%
6 Months Change
48.33%
Year Change
38.63%
10 October, Friday
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
Fcst
55.2
Prev
55.1
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
Fcst
49.8
Prev
51.7
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.7%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
Fcst
4.0%
Prev
3.7%
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
422
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
549
18:00
USD
Federal Budget Balance
Act
Fcst
$​57.6 B
Prev
$​-344.8 B
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev