Currencies / ETNB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ETNB: 89bio Inc
7.97 USD 0.05 (0.62%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ETNB exchange rate has changed by -0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.88 and at a high of 8.11.
Follow 89bio Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ETNB News
- 89bio stock initiated with Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright on FGF21 potential
- 89bio, Inc. (ETNB) Presents At Citi's Biopharma Back To School Conference Transcript
- 89bio: Promising As Pegozafermin Nears Phase 3 Readout (NASDAQ:ETNB)
- 89bio stock price target lowered to $11 by RBC on model updates
- 89bio (ETNB) Q2 R&D Jumps 131%
- Altimmune: Potential Tough Road Ahead Amid Fierce Competition (Rating Downgrade) (ALT)
- 89bio exec Le-Nguyen sells $115k in stock
- 89bio Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- 89bio to Participate in Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
- abrdn Life Sciences Investors Q1 2025 Commentary
- 89bio holds annual meeting, directors elected
- Tesla, Amer Sports Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Why Vertiv Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- 89bio Stock: A Buy With Strong Market Opportunity In MASH And SHTG (NASDAQ:ETNB)
- Citi says SMid biotechs alternative to large caps as it starts coverage
Daily Range
7.88 8.11
Year Range
4.16 11.84
- Previous Close
- 8.02
- Open
- 8.01
- Bid
- 7.97
- Ask
- 8.27
- Low
- 7.88
- High
- 8.11
- Volume
- 2.305 K
- Daily Change
- -0.62%
- Month Change
- -12.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.94%
- Year Change
- 8.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%