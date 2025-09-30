- Overview
DSCF: Discipline Fund ETF
DSCF exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.98 and at a high of 24.03.
Follow Discipline Fund ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DSCF stock price today?
Discipline Fund ETF stock is priced at 23.99 today. It trades within -0.04%, yesterday's close was 24.00, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of DSCF shows these updates.
Does Discipline Fund ETF stock pay dividends?
Discipline Fund ETF is currently valued at 23.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.00% and USD. View the chart live to track DSCF movements.
How to buy DSCF stock?
You can buy Discipline Fund ETF shares at the current price of 23.99. Orders are usually placed near 23.99 or 24.29, while 3 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow DSCF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DSCF stock?
Investing in Discipline Fund ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.99 - 24.23 and current price 23.99. Many compare 1.10% and 3.94% before placing orders at 23.99 or 24.29. Explore the DSCF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Discipline Fund ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Discipline Fund ETF in the past year was 24.23. Within 21.99 - 24.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Discipline Fund ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Discipline Fund ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Discipline Fund ETF (DSCF) over the year was 21.99. Comparing it with the current 23.99 and 21.99 - 24.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DSCF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DSCF stock split?
Discipline Fund ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.00, and 2.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.00
- Open
- 23.98
- Bid
- 23.99
- Ask
- 24.29
- Low
- 23.98
- High
- 24.03
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 1.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.94%
- Year Change
- 2.00%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8