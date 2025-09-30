What is DSCF stock price today? Discipline Fund ETF stock is priced at 24.00 today. It trades within -0.46%, yesterday's close was 24.11, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of DSCF shows these updates.

Does Discipline Fund ETF stock pay dividends? Discipline Fund ETF is currently valued at 24.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.04% and USD. View the chart live to track DSCF movements.

How to buy DSCF stock? You can buy Discipline Fund ETF shares at the current price of 24.00. Orders are usually placed near 24.00 or 24.30, while 26 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow DSCF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DSCF stock? Investing in Discipline Fund ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.99 - 24.23 and current price 24.00. Many compare 1.14% and 3.99% before placing orders at 24.00 or 24.30. Explore the DSCF price chart live with daily changes.

What are Discipline Fund ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Discipline Fund ETF in the past year was 24.23. Within 21.99 - 24.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Discipline Fund ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Discipline Fund ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Discipline Fund ETF (DSCF) over the year was 21.99. Comparing it with the current 24.00 and 21.99 - 24.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DSCF moves on the chart live for more details.