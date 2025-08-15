QuotesSections
Currencies / DRI
DRI: Darden Restaurants Inc

210.47 USD 1.69 (0.80%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DRI exchange rate has changed by -0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 209.65 and at a high of 214.25.

DRI News

Daily Range
209.65 214.25
Year Range
155.18 228.27
Previous Close
212.16
Open
213.90
Bid
210.47
Ask
210.77
Low
209.65
High
214.25
Volume
921
Daily Change
-0.80%
Month Change
2.03%
6 Months Change
2.03%
Year Change
28.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%