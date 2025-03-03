Currencies / DJCO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DJCO: Daily Journal Corp (S.C.)
435.05 USD 10.82 (2.43%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DJCO exchange rate has changed by -2.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 425.99 and at a high of 446.11.
Follow Daily Journal Corp (S.C.) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DJCO News
- DJCO June-Quarter Earnings Rise Y/Y on Tech Growth, Stock Up 1%
- Daily Journal: Currently Fairly Valued (NASDAQ:DJCO)
- Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six Months ended March 31, 2025
- Charlie Munger Says The Secret Is To 'Find Costcos, Not Good Exits,' Saying His Wealth Came From Relentless Holding And Not Slick Sell Signals - Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)
- News Corp Gets Key Rating Upgrade. Prepping For Breakout?
- How to Invest $100,000 in a Buffett-Inspired Dividend Portfolio
- Charlie Munger Warned About BlackRock's Power—'We Have A New Bunch Of Emperors,' And Larry Fink Shouldn't Rule The World - BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)
- Daily Journal: Has Sufficient Resources To Reverse Temporary Slowdown (NASDAQ:DJCO)
Daily Range
425.99 446.11
Year Range
359.34 602.00
- Previous Close
- 445.87
- Open
- 446.11
- Bid
- 435.05
- Ask
- 435.35
- Low
- 425.99
- High
- 446.11
- Volume
- 51
- Daily Change
- -2.43%
- Month Change
- -6.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.49%
- Year Change
- -9.74%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%