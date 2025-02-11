Currencies / DAC
DAC: Danaos Corporation
94.69 USD 0.25 (0.26%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DAC exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 94.01 and at a high of 95.50.
Follow Danaos Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
94.01 95.50
Year Range
65.40 96.41
- Previous Close
- 94.94
- Open
- 95.50
- Bid
- 94.69
- Ask
- 94.99
- Low
- 94.01
- High
- 95.50
- Volume
- 93
- Daily Change
- -0.26%
- Month Change
- 3.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.76%
- Year Change
- 8.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%