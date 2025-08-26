QuotesSections
Currencies / CVNA
Back to US Stock Market

CVNA: Carvana Co Class A

360.80 USD 4.43 (1.21%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CVNA exchange rate has changed by -1.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 359.38 and at a high of 367.00.

Follow Carvana Co Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CVNA News

Daily Range
359.38 367.00
Year Range
148.25 413.22
Previous Close
365.23
Open
365.25
Bid
360.80
Ask
361.10
Low
359.38
High
367.00
Volume
843
Daily Change
-1.21%
Month Change
-0.34%
6 Months Change
73.37%
Year Change
106.73%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%