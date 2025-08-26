Currencies / CVNA
CVNA: Carvana Co Class A
360.80 USD 4.43 (1.21%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CVNA exchange rate has changed by -1.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 359.38 and at a high of 367.00.
Follow Carvana Co Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CVNA News
Daily Range
359.38 367.00
Year Range
148.25 413.22
- Previous Close
- 365.23
- Open
- 365.25
- Bid
- 360.80
- Ask
- 361.10
- Low
- 359.38
- High
- 367.00
- Volume
- 843
- Daily Change
- -1.21%
- Month Change
- -0.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 73.37%
- Year Change
- 106.73%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%