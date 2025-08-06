QuotesSections
CTVA
CTVA: Corteva Inc

69.76 USD 0.33 (0.47%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CTVA exchange rate has changed by -0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.45 and at a high of 70.40.

CTVA News

Daily Range
69.45 70.40
Year Range
53.40 77.41
Previous Close
70.09
Open
70.05
Bid
69.76
Ask
70.06
Low
69.45
High
70.40
Volume
4.095 K
Daily Change
-0.47%
Month Change
-5.26%
6 Months Change
10.59%
Year Change
19.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%