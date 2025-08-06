Currencies / CTVA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CTVA: Corteva Inc
69.76 USD 0.33 (0.47%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CTVA exchange rate has changed by -0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.45 and at a high of 70.40.
Follow Corteva Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CTVA News
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.11%
- PBJ: Consumer Staples Dashboard For September 2025 (NYSEARCA:PBJ)
- Corteva shares drop on report of potential business separation
- Corteva shares fall as potential split report stirs worries over operational disruptions
- UBS reiterates Buy rating on Corteva stock amid potential business separation
- KeyBanc reiterates Overweight rating on Corteva stock amid breakup rumors
- Why Is Corteva Stock Soaring Monday? - Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)
- Corteva explores breaking up into two separate companies, WSJ reports
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Mission Produce's Momentum Fades in August: Buy Now or Stay Cautious?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- DuPont subsidiary Qnity issues $1.75 billion in notes ahead of planned spin-off
- Air Products & Chemicals stock price target raised to $335 by TD Cowen
- Nvidia To Rally Around 23%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)
- Barclays upgrades Corteva stock rating to Overweight on strong growth outlook
- RBC Capital raises Corteva stock price target to $86 on Q2 beat
- DuPont stock price target raised to $94 from $93 at RBC Capital
- Corteva stock price target raised to $85 from $84 at KeyBanc
- Oppenheimer reiterates Outperform rating on Corteva stock after strong Q2
- Earnings call transcript: Corteva Q2 2025 beats earnings, raises guidance
- Corteva Q2 2025 presentation: Raises full-year guidance on strong margin expansion
- Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Corteva raises annual profit and sales forecast after strong first-half performance
Daily Range
69.45 70.40
Year Range
53.40 77.41
- Previous Close
- 70.09
- Open
- 70.05
- Bid
- 69.76
- Ask
- 70.06
- Low
- 69.45
- High
- 70.40
- Volume
- 4.095 K
- Daily Change
- -0.47%
- Month Change
- -5.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.59%
- Year Change
- 19.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%