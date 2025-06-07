Currencies / CRAI
CRAI: CRA International,Inc
204.93 USD 1.58 (0.78%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRAI exchange rate has changed by 0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 201.10 and at a high of 205.95.
Follow CRA International,Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CRAI News
Daily Range
201.10 205.95
Year Range
152.57 214.01
- Previous Close
- 203.35
- Open
- 203.51
- Bid
- 204.93
- Ask
- 205.23
- Low
- 201.10
- High
- 205.95
- Volume
- 91
- Daily Change
- 0.78%
- Month Change
- 6.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.87%
- Year Change
- 18.05%
