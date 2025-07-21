Currencies / CPA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CPA: Copa Holdings, S.A. Class A
116.66 USD 0.42 (0.36%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CPA exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 114.95 and at a high of 116.97.
Follow Copa Holdings, S.A. Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CPA News
- Copa Holdings' August 2025 Traffic Improves Year Over Year
- Copa Holdings: Take Advantage Of Mr. Market's Confusion (NYSE:CPA)
- 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Strong Upside, According to Analysts, 9/2/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Will American Airlines' Operating Margin Remain Under Pressure?
- 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Over 30% Upside, According to Analysts, 8/22/2025 - TipRanks.com
- 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Over 20% Upside, According to Analysts, 8/17/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Copa Holdings' July 2025 Traffic Improves Year Over Year
- Volaris Reports Decrease in Consolidated Load Factor for July
- Copa Holdings Shares Up 7.7% Since Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat
- Copa Holdings stock price target raised to $147 from $144 at TD Cowen
- Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- TSA gives stern warning after traveler pleads guilty in federal court
- Copa Holdings (CPA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Copa Holdings (CPA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Copa earnings beat by $0.29, revenue fell short of estimates
- Copa Holdings SA stock hits 52-week high at 114.27 USD
- Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Copa Holdings Stock to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- Copa Holdings (CPA) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
- 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Over 30% Upside, According to Analysts, 8/3/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Copa Holdings (CPA) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Copa Holdings (CPA) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
- JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Airline Stock Roundup: DAL & UAL's Q2 Earnings, CPA, LUV in Focus
Daily Range
114.95 116.97
Year Range
82.57 120.69
- Previous Close
- 116.24
- Open
- 116.97
- Bid
- 116.66
- Ask
- 116.96
- Low
- 114.95
- High
- 116.97
- Volume
- 179
- Daily Change
- 0.36%
- Month Change
- 1.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.87%
- Year Change
- 24.48%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%